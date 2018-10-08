202
Workers rally amid White House push for postal changes

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 9:54 pm 10/08/2018 09:54pm
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., speaks at a rally to oppose a plan by the White House's Office of Management and Budget to sell off the U.S. Postal Service to corporate interests, at Freedom Plaza, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHICAGO (AP) — Postal workers and their supporters spent part of the Columbus Day holiday protesting what they see as a White House push to make the U.S. Postal Service private.

In Chicago, workers rallied Monday near a downtown post office, carrying signs reading “U.S. Mail, Not For Sale” and “We Belong To The People, Not Corporate America.”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump established a task force to study why the Postal Service is losing money. His executive order said it is on “an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.” But no final decisions have been made yet.

In Washington, American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein told a crowd that privatization will mean less service and higher costs to taxpayers.

