Woman rescued after falling head-first into trash chute

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 4:58 pm 10/04/2018 04:58pm
STAATSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fell head-first into a garbage chute was rescued from her New York apartment building.

Fire department officials tell the Poughkeepsie Journal emergency crews were called to the Heritage Point Apartments in Staatsburg, New York around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after residents of the senior rental community heard a woman screaming.

Crews found a woman stuck in a trash chute between the second and third floors. She was removed from the chute about 40 minutes later.

Officials say she was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center for treatment. It is unclear if she sustained any injuries.

National News
