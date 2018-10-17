202
Home » National News » Woman: Michigan pharmacist refused…

Woman: Michigan pharmacist refused to give miscarriage drug

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 3:46 pm 10/17/2018 03:46pm
Share

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A woman says a Michigan pharmacist refused to fill a prescription to help her complete a miscarriage, telling her it was against his religion.

Rachel Peterson of Ionia tells the Detroit Free Press the pharmacist worked at a Meijer store in Petoskey. She and her husband were in northern Michigan in July following the miscarriage of their twins.

Peterson says she intended to fill a prescription to accelerate the miscarriage and avoid infection, but says the pharmacist refused to provide the medication. Peterson says the pharmacist told her he didn’t believe her explanation. A Meijer pharmacist hours away in Ionia agreed to fill the prescription.

Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher says the Petoskey pharmacist should have had another local pharmacist help Peterson. Fecher didn’t say whether the pharmacist has been disciplined.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking Meijer to ensure that another incident doesn’t happen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500