Woes mount for indicted mayor as he’s evicted from apartment

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:31 am 10/16/2018 10:31am
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks to the media after leaving federal court, in Boston. The embattled mayor of Fall River plans to deliver a statement Tuesday, Oct. 16, as his problems mount with word that he's been evicted from his apartment. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The embattled mayor of Fall River plans to deliver a statement as his problems mount with word that he’s been evicted from his apartment.

Mayor Jasiel Correia (JAY’-zil koh-RAY’-uh) pleaded not guilty last week to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with defrauding investors in a company he formed several years ago and filing false tax returns. He’s scheduled to speak Tuesday morning at City Hall.

The Herald News of Fall River reports Correia was served eviction papers from his apartment Monday. It wasn’t immediately known why he was being evicted.

The City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a no confidence vote in the mayor, who said last week he would not resign. Some councilors say it’s unclear if they have the authority to remove Correia from office.

National News
