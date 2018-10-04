Witnesses testify in trial against doctor accused of assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Witnesses are testifying in a trial against a West Virginia doctor charged with sexually assaulting and abusing patients. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the trial against Dr. Steven Matulis started Monday, and…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Witnesses are testifying in a trial against a West Virginia doctor charged with sexually assaulting and abusing patients.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the trial against Dr. Steven Matulis started Monday, and witnesses have so far included patients, hospital administrators, surgical technicians and nurses.

One surgical technician, David Mullins, testified Wednesday that he reported Matulis for touching a patient’s breast and genitals while she was unconscious.

Mullins told the court he wasn’t sure about reporting the behavior until he later saw the patient and “felt extreme shame; like I had failed her.”

He says vaginal exams are usually announced to the room and the patient is aware of the procedure.

Defense attorney Greg Haddad says the state will need to prove that Matulis acted for his own sexual gratification.

