Wind to blow ash off Mount St. Helens, could affect aviation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather forecasters say strong winds are expected to blow volcanic ash that’s on Mount St. Helens to nearby Washington state communities and that the blowing ash could affect aviation.

Meteorologist Will Ahue of the National Weather Service office in Portland said Sunday that the ash expected to be sent into the air is left over from previous eruptions.

The warning about the ash covers communities to the west of the 8,366-foot (2,550-meter) peak.

Ahue says the ash could also cause respiratory problems for people.

Winds were blowing at 25 mph (40 kph) with gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) but they were expected to ease up later on Sunday.

