202
Home » National News » Will Smith reveals first…

Will Smith reveals first post for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 7:26 am 10/11/2018 07:26am
Share
FILE - In this July 15, 2018, file photo, singer and actor Will Smith performs during the closing ceremony prior to the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. The star on Wednesday, Oct. 10, revealed the first poster of Disney's remake of "Aladdin." Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: "LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE." (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith can’t wait for Disney’s remake of “Aladdin.”

The star on Wednesday revealed the live-action musical’s first poster. Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: “Choose wisely.” The film’s release date of May 2019 also is listed.

Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: “LEMME OUT! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE.”

Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 “Power Rangers” movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500