Weinstein due in court as judge mulls motion to dismiss case

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 1:29 pm 10/09/2018 01:29pm
FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. Weinstein is due in court as a New York judge weighs his bid to have some or all of his sexual assault case thrown out. A court spokesman says Judge James Burke will deliver a partial ruling on defense motions at Thursday’s hearing. The disgraced movie mogul’s next court date had been scheduled for Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is due in court as a New York judge weighs his bid to have some or all of his sexual assault case thrown out.

A court spokesman says Judge James Burke will deliver a partial ruling on defense motions at Thursday’s hearing. The disgraced movie mogul’s next court date had been scheduled for Nov. 8.

Weinstein faces a six-count indictment covering allegations from three women. He has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has said prosecutors failed to inform the grand jury of evidence showing a friendly relationship between Weinstein and one accuser.

He also asked the judge to dismiss an assault count because prosecutors didn’t pinpoint the date it happened.

Prosecutors say they’re investigating the circumstances of that charge and that the other counts should stand.

