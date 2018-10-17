202
Water levels plummet on Texas river that washed out bridge

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 7:49 am 10/17/2018 07:49am
The Llano River flows between the washed out Ranch Road 2900 bridge, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Kingsland, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

LLANO, Texas (AP) — Water levels are quickly dropping on a Texas river that soared above flood stage this week, destroying a bridge, forcing evacuations and leading to multiple water rescues.

The Llano River was just below 15 feet (4.5 meters) on Wednesday morning after cresting 24 hours earlier at almost 40 feet (12 meters). Initially, forecasters expected the river to rise to near-record levels Thursday, but modified their forecast to show the river dropping below flood stage instead.

Emergency managers in Llano County, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Austin, welcome the forecast but say it’s not yet safe for residents to return home.

In Kingsland, video captured a bridge crumbling as it was overrun by floodwaters, while a body was found in nearby Lake Lyndon B. Johnson.

