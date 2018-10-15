202
W.Va. Senate postpones acting on impeachment trial ruling

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:13 pm 10/15/2018 12:13pm
FILE - This combination of photos shows West Virginia state Supreme Court justices, from left, Robin Davis on Oct. 3, 2012, Allen Loughry on Oct. 3, 2012, Beth Walker on March 16, 2016, and Margaret Workman on Dec. 29, 2008. The four justices were impeached by the House of Delegates in August 2017. The cases targeted spending, including renovations to the justices' offices, and also raised questions about corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. Walker's trial is set to start Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in the state Senate. (Courtesy of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Daily Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has postponed the impeachment trial of a state Supreme Court justice after a judge who was to preside over the trial failed to show up.

The impeachment trial of Justice Margaret Workman was to begin Monday, but Acting Chief Justice Paul Farrell was absent. Given that and some lingering questions, the Senate voted to adjourn.

Workman won a reprieve last week when acting Supreme Court justices ruled her trial would violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause.

Four justices, including Workman, were impeached by the state House in August over questions involving alleged lavish office renovations and neglect of duty. The court’s fifth justice resigned before the House impeachment vote took place.

