202
Home » National News » Voter records offered for…

Voter records offered for sale month ahead of elections

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 7:13 pm 10/15/2018 07:13pm
Share

Security researchers say an estimated 35 million voter records from 19 U.S. states have been offered for sale on a dark web online forum.

The researchers said Monday the offering does not mean voter databases have been breached. The records could have been stolen from resellers who buy voter data from states for use by campaigns and get-out-the-vote efforts.

Policies vary by state on who can buy such records, which typically include phone numbers and addresses, sometimes voting histories. Commercial use and publication are generally prohibited.

Andrei Barysevich of Recorded Future says his company was among those that discovered the offerings.

Barysevich says state-backed hackers set on election meddling wouldn’t be selling such data — but rather looking to buy it.

Experts say the main risk is of identity theft.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500