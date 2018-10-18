202
Volunteers join search for girl whose parents were killed

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 10:07 pm 10/18/2018 10:07pm
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — One-hundred volunteers have joined the search for a Wisconsin girl who went missing earlier this week and whose parents were shot and killed in their home.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald requested the help of volunteers on Thursday in the hopes of finding clues as to the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who isn’t a suspect in her parents’ deaths. He said Wednesday that investigators believe she’s alive but in danger and he urged the public to continue calling in tips.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that so far “nothing of evidentiary value has been recovered.”

Deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in their home in Barron, a rural community about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

