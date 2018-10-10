202
US urges dialogue on challenges to eliminate nuclear weapons

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 5:10 pm 10/10/2018 05:10pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. arms control chief is urging the world’s nations to hold “a realistic dialogue” about rising global tensions and the challenges that must be overcome to create the conditions for nuclear disarmament.

Undersecretary of State Andrea Thomson told the General Assembly’s disarmament committee on Wednesday that this proposal “offers a practical way forward,” unlike the U.N. treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons which she called unrealistic.

“A realistic assessment of the security environment must recognize, regrettably, that we have much work to do to create conditions conducive to nuclear disarmament,” Thomson said.

She pointed to high regional tensions in South Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere, growing nuclear stockpiles in Asia, Russia and China expanding their nuclear capabilities, and Iran refusing “to come clean about its past nuclear weapons program.”

