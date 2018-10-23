202
US stealth bomber makes emergency landing in Colorado

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 4:42 pm 10/23/2018 04:42pm
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, a U.S. Air Force B2 Spirit stealth bomber performs a flyover at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 landed in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, after an unspecified emergency. Neither of the pilots was injured. (AP Photo/Mark Almond, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency during a training flight, but neither of the pilots was injured.

Officials say first responders from Peterson Air Force Base responded to the plane after it landed at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The Air Force in a statement did not disclose the nature of the emergency but says a maintenance team is on the way to investigate.

At the time of the landing, the aircraft was returning to its home base at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Kansas City.

The B2 costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar and has a two-person crew.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

