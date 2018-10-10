US sees Venezuela government involvement in activist’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is denouncing what it says is the Venezuelan government’s “involvement” in the suspicious death of an opposition activist who authorities say evaded justice by throwing himself from the 10th…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is denouncing what it says is the Venezuelan government’s “involvement” in the suspicious death of an opposition activist who authorities say evaded justice by throwing himself from the 10th floor of a police building.

Activist Fernando Alban was arrested Friday at Caracas’ international airport upon arrival from a trip to New York to galvanize world opinion against President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government. Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says Alban killed himself Monday.

Opposition leaders, backed by several foreign governments, have cast doubt on the official version, and they’ve accused Maduro’s government of torture and killing Alban.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that the U.S. will continue to step up pressure on Maduro until democracy is restored in the country.

