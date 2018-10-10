202
US sees Venezuela government involvement in activist’s death

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 10:57 am 10/10/2018 10:57am
Luz Alban, the sister of opposition activist Fernando Alban, cries over the flag-draped casket containing his remains, during a solemn ceremony at the National Assembly headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. International condemnation of Venezuela’s leadership poured in Tuesday following the suspicious death of the opposition activist authorities say evaded justice by throwing himself from the 10th floor of a police building. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is denouncing what it says is the Venezuelan government’s “involvement” in the suspicious death of an opposition activist who authorities say evaded justice by throwing himself from the 10th floor of a police building.

Activist Fernando Alban was arrested Friday at Caracas’ international airport upon arrival from a trip to New York to galvanize world opinion against President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government. Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says Alban killed himself Monday.

Opposition leaders, backed by several foreign governments, have cast doubt on the official version, and they’ve accused Maduro’s government of torture and killing Alban.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that the U.S. will continue to step up pressure on Maduro until democracy is restored in the country.

