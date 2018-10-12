202
US mayors want federal help to improve old water pipes

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 3:52 pm 10/12/2018 03:52pm
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — U.S. mayors say more help is needed from the federal government to replacing old, failing water pipes.

Members of the United States Conference of Mayors’ Water Council are meeting Friday in Flint, Michigan, which continues to recover from a water crisis.

Mayor David Berger of Lima, Ohio, says cities aren’t getting enough money from Washington to meet mandates ordered by Congress and federal agencies.

Flint’s tap water became contaminated with lead in 2014 and 2015 after officials switched to the Flint River from a regional water source while waiting for a pipeline to be built. Residents were exposed to lead from old pipes and fixtures because the corrosive water wasn’t properly treated.

Besides seeking more federal aid, mayors say cities can save money by changing the bidding process on projects.

