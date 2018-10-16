202
US general warns of complacency in fight against extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer is warning that nations must not become complacent against the threat of violent extremist groups, as world leaders turn to other more pressing security issues.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells a conference of 80 international defense chiefs that easing pressure on al-Qaida and the Islamic State group will give them time to reconstitute. He says terrorist attacks have declined in number and severity in recent years, but the groups are adapting, using the internet to inspire attacks from remote locations.

He says more than 700 detainees are being held by U.S.-allied Syrian rebels, but progress returning them to their home countries is slow. He says if the problem isn’t solved, those detainees may be the terror leaders of tomorrow.

