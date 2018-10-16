BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER-THE LATEST The Latest: Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia to meet with king ISTANBUL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet with King Salman over…

ISTANBUL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet with King Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Pompeo landed on Tuesday morning in Riyadh and was to immediately meet the king over the crisis surrounding Khashoggi, who disappeared two weeks ago on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. Saudi officials previously have called the allegations “baseless,” but reports in U.S. media on Tuesday suggested the kingdom may acknowledge the writer was killed there.

HURRICANE MICHAEL

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Florida Panhandle residents are struggling to locate friends and loved ones who haven’t been heard from, and it’s unclear how many people are missing.

As President Donald Trump visited the devastation Monday, the death toll from Michael’s march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, and the search for victims continued.

Since the storm, many people have been rescued. Emergency officials said that because of widespread cellphone outages, others could be safe and just haven’t been able to tell friends or family.

Cities that were hit the hardest include Mexico Beach and Panama City, both in Florida. George Ruiz of Geaux Rescue, a nonprofit search-and-rescue operation, says authorities aren’t allowing volunteer groups into either city.

ELECTION 2020-EARLY ACTIVITY

2020 Democrats building ties to power brokers in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most ambitious have begun building relationships in the states most responsible for picking the party’s next presidential nominee.

Most of the 2020 prospects are quietly endearing themselves to leaders in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina with phone calls, emails and donations. The relationships require a delicate balance for those who want to stand out in a crowded presidential field next year without neglecting the high-stakes midterms this fall.

It may seem early, but off-year elections can be critical in the multistage process of running for president.

Relationships in the states that vote first on the presidential primary calendar could help shape the Democratic Party’s 2020 field, which could attract as many as two dozen candidates.

CHINA-INTERNMENT CAMPS

China says internment camps are ‘free vocational training’

BEIJING (AP) — A senior Chinese official is describing the mass internment of ethnic minority Muslims in the country’s far west as a system of training centers that saves Muslims from religious extremism by teaching them to speak Mandarin and accept modern science.

It was a rare instance of the ruling Communist Party publicly detailing its vision of what the extrajudicial detention of an estimated 1 million ethnic minority Uighur (WEE-gur) and Kazakh Muslims is setting out to achieve.

Shohrat Zakir, governor of the Xinjiang region, said in a report by the official Xinhua News Agency Tuesday that the centers also train people to work in factories.

Former detainees have told The Associated Press that they were held in camps where they were forced to recite party slogans and renounce their faith.

AUSTRALIA-ROYALS

Pregnant Duchess of Sussex starts official Australian tour

SYDNEY (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started the first day of official engagements on a royal tour of Australia with the public focus on the former Meghan Markle’s newly announced pregnancy.

Meghan wore a tight-fitting cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee that barely revealed a royal bump as they were welcomed at an event Tuesday.

The news of the pregnancy was announced after Prince Harry and the American former actress arrived in Sydney 15 hours before their first public function.

Among those taken by surprise were their Sydney hosts Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

The governor general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s head of state, sent staff to buy a toy kangaroo and tiny pair of Australian sheep skin boots for their pregnant guest.

AP-LT-CENTRAL-AMERICA-MIGRANT-CARAVAN

Honduran migrants bed down after pushing into Guatemala

ESQUIPULAS, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of Hondurans hoping to reach the United States bedded down for the night in this Guatemalan town after that country’s authorities blinked first in attempts to halt their advance.

The group estimated at 1,600 to 2,000 people fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras marched into Guatemala in sweltering heat Monday, twice pushing past outnumbered police sent to stop them — first at the border and then at a roadblock just outside Esquipulas.

The exhausted migrants entered Esquipulas during the evening and sought out food and places to sleep, hobbling on blistered feet. Few carried food and some residents began to organize to help feed them. Some migrants asked for money, others passing a bakery were handed bread.

ELECTION 2018-CALIFORNIA GAS TAX

Emails show California agency’s cozy ties to gas tax backers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As the battle to overturn California’s gas tax increase intensified, emails obtained by The Associated Press show the State Transportation Agency coordinated frequently with the public affairs firm working to block the repeal.

The agency and the Sacramento-based firm organized news conferences supporting legislation to raise the tax to fund road and bridge repairs.

They continued planning events after the bill passed, while opponents gathered signatures for repeal. Proposition 6 qualified for the ballot in June.

The AP obtained more than 200 emails between the agency and PR firm from 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson says their relationship appears too close. But she and two other ethical experts interviewed by the AP say they saw no clear legal violation in the emails.

49ERS-PACKERS

Crosby hits FG as time expires, Packers beat 49ers 33-30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to cap an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King’s interception with 1:07 left, and the Green Bay Packers outlasted the San Francisco 49ers for a 33-30 win on Monday night.

The drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an illegal contact penalty on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack of Rodgers with 43 seconds left.

Rodgers later rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain. The two-time NFL MVP then completed two more passes for 19 yards to set up Crosby’s game-winner for Green Bay (3-2-1).

The veteran kicker was perfect a week after missing four field goals in a loss at Detroit.

Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two scores.

C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (1-5).

TRUMP-PORN STAR

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed porn actress Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero issued the order Monday in Los Angeles.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a “total con job.”

In dismissing the suit, the judge said Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” against a political adversary.

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, said it was a “total victory” for the president. Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, vowed to appeal and said he’s confident the ruling will be reversed.

Daniels’ lawsuit over a hush-money deal is pending.

ELECTION 2018-THIRD QUARTER FUNDRAISING

Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms

Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in key Senate and House campaigns three weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

That includes many Senate incumbents like Missouri’s Claire McCaskill and Montana’s Jon Tester, who have to run for re-election in states President Donald Trump dominated in 2016.

Yet McCaskill and Tester are far outpacing their GOP challengers in fundraising, and both of them boasted noteworthy support from small-level donors, according to the latest financial disclosures.

Republicans are still positioned to hold their narrow Senate majority.

National Democrats say more than 60 House candidates topped $1 million in fundraising for the third quarter of 2018. Several Democrats cleared the $2 million mark and a few exceeded $3 million.

Democrats need 23 more House seats for a majority.

