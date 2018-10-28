Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE LATEST The Latest: Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty PITTSBURGH (AP) — U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty against Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert…

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty against Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

Brady says he has begun the process to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ approval as required by law to pursue a capital case against Bowers.

Brady says multiple search warrants have been issued in the investigation of Bowers, a long-haul trucker who worked as an independent contractor.

Police responding to the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue wounded Bowers and arrested him. Bowers is scheduled to appear in court early Monday afternoon for a hearing.

INDONESIA-LION AIR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Search being conducted at sea for Lion Air plane

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A search and rescue effort is being conducted at sea for a Lion Air passenger jet that lost contact shortly after it left Jakarta.

The Boeing 737-800 departed the Indonesian capital about 6.20 a.m. for Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra. Data for Flight 610 on aircraft tracking website FlightAware ends just a few minutes following takeoff.

“We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro. “Its position cannot be ascertained yet.”

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

A report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office cites the crew of a tug boat reporting a Lion Air flight falling from the sky. It said several vessels have headed to the location.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump congratulates Brazil’s new president-elect

SAO PAULO (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump is pledging to work with Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right congressman who won the presidency of Brazil on Sunday.

The White House says Trump called Bolsonaro after his victory.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that Trump congratulated the president-elect and that “both expressed a strong commitment to work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil.”

Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil.

VIOLENT WEEK-TIPPING POINT

Enough is enough: Fed-up Americans crave unity amid violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a mail-bomb plot targeting critics of President Donald Trump — and then yet another mass shooting — Americans are wondering if the latest spasm of violence might finally prompt some civility.

Both Democrats and Republicans going to the polls for early voting say the polarized political climate has grown toxic and dangerous.

Federal authorities have arrested a Trump supporter in connection to the bombs sent last week to CNN, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others the president routinely derides. Then Saturday, came a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue — an apparent hate crime.

Stanford University sociology professor Robb Willer says the splintering of society along party lines and the ascent of vitriolic campaigning merged to create a breeding ground for violence.

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-CONGREGATION

Synagogue attack shatters safety of longtime Jewish enclave

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Squirrel Hill neighborhood has been the spiritual heart of Judaism in Pittsburgh, a city known for its Jewish population. And the Tree of Life synagogue has long been a cornerstone of the community.

Residents say they felt fortune to live in a place that seemed open, accepting and secure.

But that sense of safety was shattered Saturday, when a gunman opened fire at the temple and killed 11 people. It was the type of violence that seemed impossible to many people who call the area home.

Jules Stein, a lifelong Squirrel Hill resident who once belonged to Tree of Life, says the violence changed everything.

Tanya Cohen also lives near Tree of Life. She says she always knew anti-Semitism existed, but never thought it would strike so close.

LEICESTER-HELICOPTER CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police release names of 5 dead in crash

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Local police have released the names of the other four people who they believe died in the helicopter crash that killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicestershire Police say two were members of Vichai’s staff: Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare. Also killed were pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The police force says formal identification has not yet taken place, and that no one else was believed to have been injured.

WORLD SERIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price’s pitching and Steve Pearce’s power.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He’s just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins in the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series.

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

AP-EU-GERMANY-ELECTION-THE-LATEST

The Latest: German govt parties lose ground in state vote

BERLIN (AP) — Exit polls show Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party leading in a state election in the central German region of Hesse, but a significant drop in support for both her conservatives and their center-left partners in the national government.

The exit polls for ARD and ZDF public television gave Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union up to 28 percent support and the center-left Social Democrats 20 percent. When Hesse last elected its state legislature in 2013, they won 38.3 and 30.7 percent, respectively.

There were gains for the Greens, who were roughly level with Social Democrats at up to 20 percent. And the far-right Alternative for Germany was on course to enter the last of Germany’s 16 state parliaments with up to 13 percent.

The election has unusually high national political significance following months of infighting in Merkel’s federal coalition.

TRUMP-SESSIONS

Some Sessions allies hope White House allows graceful exit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some allies of Jeff Sessions say they want the White House to allow for a graceful exit for an attorney general they believe has carried out the administration’s agenda even while enduring the president’s fury.

It seems unlikely that efforts to soften an eventual firing would find sympathy in the White House, where President Donald Trump’s rage over Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation remains unabated.

But some supporters say they hope that if and when Sessions is replaced after the Nov. 6 midterms, his record will be recognized and not overwhelmed by Trump’s attacks, or that the administration will at least enable a smooth transition.

A scenario advocated by at least one close supporter would allow Sessions to remain in place until January and be permitted to resign then.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.