EXPLOSIVE DEVICES Agents nab possible explosive devices sent to Obama, Clinton WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary…

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Agents nab possible explosive devices sent to Obama, Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The agency says neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.

It says the devices were discovered late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that a “functional explosive device” was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clintons’ suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The Secret Service says a second package was addressed to Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

AP-SAUDI-ARABIA-WRITER-KILLED-THE-LATEST

The Latest: British PM says Saudi suspects banned from UK

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will ban suspects in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi from entering Britain.

Turkish officials say Khashoggi was killed Oct. 2 by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that included diplomats and a member of Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage on overseas trips.

May said that “if these individuals currently have visas, those visas will be revoked today.”

May told British lawmakers that Britain condemned the killing “in the strongest possible terms” said she planned to speak to King Salman about the case later Wednesday

But May defended Britain’s lucrative weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, saying U.K. arms export licensing conditions “are among the strictest in the world.”

She said the High Court ruled last year that British arms exports to Saudi were legal, but noted that Britain kept all licenses “under review.”

CHILD DEATHS-VIRAL OUTBREAK

Another child dead following viral outbreak at rehab center

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Another child has died following a severe viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center for “medically fragile children,” bringing the death toll to seven.

The state Health Department says there have been 18 cases overall of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of New York.

The agency had announced Tuesday that six children had died this month. But a spokeswoman says they learned Tuesday night that another child had died.

The strain afflicting the children is usually associated with acute respiratory illness, according to the CDC, which on its website instructs health workers to report unusual clusters to state or local health departments.

The Health Department hasn’t released the names or the ages of the victims.

AP POLL-MTV-YOUNG VOTERS

AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young people back single-payer health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV finds that large majorities of young Americans want to see an expansion of government services, including a single-payer health care program.

According to the poll, 69 percent of young Americans between the ages of 15 and 34 favor a single-payer program, while 88 percent of young Democrats and 40 percent of young Republicans favor a government-run health insurance program. Roughly two-thirds of young independents are in favor.

Young Americans call health care a very important issue in deciding how to vote. Sixty-two percent of those who will be old enough to vote in the midterms rate it as such. That’s more than say the same of other issues, including immigration and the economy.

IMMIGRATION-FAMILY SEPARATION

Report: Agencies blindsided by Trump immigration order

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nonpartisan congressional investigators say immigration and health officials were blindsided by President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on migrants crossing the southwest border this spring.

The Government Accountability Office says that rapidly triggered a cascade of problems as agencies struggled with the fallout from family separations. The critical report from the GAO was released Wednesday.

More than 2,500 children ended up in government shelters until Trump was forced to cancel the policy under intense political pressure and a federal judge ordered families reunited.

The White House is considering a tougher immigration stance as a caravan of migrants slowly heads north from Central America.

The GAO report stands as a cautionary tale. It dissects what can happen when a major change in government policy gets launched without much advance planning.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Willa weakens to tropical depression

MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Once-mighty Hurricane Willa has weakened into a tropical depression as it moves rapidly over west-central Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) early Wednesday and was centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east-northeast of Durango while moving briskly to the northeast at 25 mph (41 kph).

Forecasters said it can still bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain to areas along its path in northern Mexico.

Once a Category 5 hurricane in the Pacific, Willa was at Category 3 force when it hit the coast of Sinaloa state Tuesday evening.

WORLD SERIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Red Sox come out swinging, beat Dodgers 8-4

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox came out swinging in the World Series opener, seizing every advantage in their quirky ballpark to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on a chilly Tuesday night.

Benintendi delivered four hits, Martinez drove in two early runs and pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez golfed a three-run homer to seal it. The 108-win Red Sox got a solid effort from their bullpen after an expected duel between aces Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw never developed.

Xander Bogaerts hit into a go-ahead forceout in the fifth and Rafael Devers followed with an RBI single for a 5-3 lead.

After Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for his third RBI, Nunez homered over the Green Monster off Alex Wood in the bottom half.

Boston’s David Price faces Hyun-Jin Ryun in Game 2 on Wednesday. This marks just the third World Series in which both starting pitchers in the first two games are lefties.

GERMANY-DIESEL

German leader slams auto industry as court mulls diesel ban

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the country’s auto industry to stop penny-pinching when it comes to fixing diesel cars with excessive emissions.

Merkel’s said late Tuesday that her government wants automakers to pay for hardware upgrades to cars affected by the diesel scandal .

Speaking at an election rally in Hesse state, Merkel said “it’s not acceptable that that the auto industry is paying a lot of money in America , but makes a huge fuss over a few hundred euros (dollars) here.”

Her comments came as a court in nearby Mainz considers Wednesday whether a ban on older diesel-powered cars is permissible to prevent air pollution.

German courts have already approved such measures in other cities, including Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.