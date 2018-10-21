CENTRAL AMERICA-MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST The Latest: Mexico’s AMLO eyes development to fix migration CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s president-elect says he is suggesting to U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States, Canada and…

The Latest: Mexico’s AMLO eyes development to fix migration

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s president-elect says he is suggesting to U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States, Canada and Mexico jointly tackle migration by agreeing to invest in development.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the countries ought to reach a deal to invest in Central America and southern Mexico, which are home to come of the region’s poorest areas.

Lopez Obrador made the comment Sunday as thousands of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico hoping to reach the United States.

In the president-elect’s words: “He who leaves his town does not leave for pleasure but out of necessity.”

Lopez Obrador also reiterated promises of jobs in Mexico for Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence.

He takes office Dec. 1.

Democrats look to Latinos to provide midterm support

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats need heavy Latino support to win several Senate races and take back control of the House.

But Latinos have a spotty track record in midterm elections and there’s no guarantee Democrats will get their support, even though some Latinos are infuriated by President Trump and eager to vote in the midterms.

Others, however, are too demoralized to go to the polls, and some still like the president.

There are signs the party has made more progress with white women voters than Latinos.

Democrats have all but given up on a pair of House races in heavily Latino districts in the West. In addition, they haven’t been able to establish commanding leads in Senate races in Florida and three states in the Southwest..

Latino leaders say the party needs to communicate differently with their community.

The Latest: Khashoggi’s fiancée put under police protection

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says the fiancée of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi has been given 24-hour police protection.

Anadolu news agency reported that the decision was made by the Istanbul governor’s office Sunday, citing an anonymous security official.

Hatice Cengiz, a Turkish national, waited for Khashoggi outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, where he was to get papers for their planned marriage. She alerted authorities after the writer did not emerge from the building.

Saudi officials on Saturday confirmed that he died, after denying knowledge of his circumstances for over two weeks.

The report did not say why Cengiz was given police protection.

8:20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she backs a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin on Sunday that “I agree with all those who say that the already limited arms exports… can’t take place in the situation we’re currently in.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had called Saturday for a halt to German arms exports while the investigation into Khashoggi’s death continues.

Merkel reiterated her condemnation of the killing at Saudi’s consulate in Istanbul, and her earlier call for the kingdom to provide further clarification on the incident and hold those responsible to account.

She said Germany would discuss further “reactions” to the case with its international partners.

Dozens hurt in floor collapse at S. Carolina apartment party

ATLANTA (AP) — New outlets report that some 30 people were hurt when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party at an apartment in South Carolina near the campus of Clemson University.

Video posted on social media shows a large portion of a floor on the first level of the building caving in as people were dancing, causing dozens to fall through to the basement. Partygoers screamed, and those who didn’t fall stood on portions of the first floor that remained.

News reports cite a Clemson City Police Department news release as saying a call was received about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse of the floor at an apartment clubhouse.

Officers arrived to find multiple people hurt. No one was trapped. Reports say many were taken to hospitals with injuries but none was considered life-threatening.

The Latest: Bolton faces tense talks with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — There doesn’t seem to be a consensus in Congress about whether President Donald Trump is making the right move when he says he will withdraw the United States from an arms control agreement with Russia.

Sen. Rand Paul says he thinks it’s “a big, big mistake to flippantly get out of this historic agreement.” He tells “Fox News Sunday” that both sides accuse the other of violations, and he wants to have “a rational discussion” with experts to see if Washington and Moscow can settle their differences.

The chairman off the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hopes Trump’s step is just a negotiating maneuver.

Sen. Bob Corker tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “this could be something that’s just a precursor to trying to get Russia to come into compliance.” Corker says he hopes “we’re going to be able to figure out a way to stay within the treaty.”

But backing Trump is Sen. Lindsey Graham, who tells Fox News: “Absolutely the right move.” Graham says “the Russians have been cheating.”

Mega Millions players ponder how to spend record $1.6B prize

CHICAGO (AP) — With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at a record $1.6 billion, people are snapping up tickets across the U.S.

The Powerball jackpot also has climbed. It’s up to an estimated $620 million for Wednesday’s drawing. That would make it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

But much of the focus has been on Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and what would be the largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.

From San Diego to New York, people are dreaming of how they would spend the money should they beat the astronomical odds of winning.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is played in the same places, plus Puerto Rico.

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking wheelchair, thesis up for sale

LONDON (AP) — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration and a global celebrity.

His unique status is reflected in an upcoming auction of some of the late physicist’s possessions: It includes complex scientific papers, one of the world’s most iconic wheelchairs and a script from “The Simpsons.”

The online sale announced Monday by auctioneer Christie’s features 22 items from Hawking, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, which carries an estimated price of 100,000 pounds to 150,000 pounds ($130,000 to $195,000).

There’s also one of the wheelchairs which Hawking used after being paralyzed with motor neuron disease.

It’s estimated at 10,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds ($13,000 to $19,500) and proceeds from its sale will go to charities.

Bidding is open between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8.

The Latest: Louis-Dreyfus references Kavanaugh at award

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepted her Mark Twain award with an extended comedic bit and a few shots at new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The veteran comedic actress first drew laughs by repeatedly referencing her true life’s ambition to be a respected dramatic actress. In midspeech, she stopped to deliver a monologue from Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice.”

A native of Washington suburbs in Maryland, Louis-Dreyfus is a graduate of the elite Holton-Arms School. It’s also the alma mater of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of groping her in high school.

Louis-Dreyfus make a veiled but unmistakable reference to Ford’s testimony, as she recalled a high school performance of the play “Serendipity.”

Said Louis-Dreyfus: “I can remember every single aspect of that play that night, so much so that I would testify under oath about it. But I can’t remember who drove me there or who drove me home.”

Warren took DNA test to help rebuild “trust in government”

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she changed her mind and took a DNA test proving her heritage because Americans’ trust in government is “at an all-time low” and she wanted to rebuild it by being transparent.

The incumbent Massachusetts senator spoke Sunday at her second debate against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the U.S. Senate race.

She was asked by a moderator why she had said, in March, that no DNA test was needed to prove she had some Native American heritage. She said she ultimately took the test, reporting last week that she is 1/1024th Native American.

At the debate in Springfield, Warren said she believes one way to rebuild trust in government is by posting her full family history online so “anybody can take a look.”

