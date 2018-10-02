SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH Democrats question Kavanaugh’s credibility, temperament WASHINGTON (AP) — In a switch in tactics, Democrats are raising new questions about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s truthfulness when he testified to Congress last week. The…

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a switch in tactics, Democrats are raising new questions about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s truthfulness when he testified to Congress last week.

The Senate’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, says Kavanaugh seems willing to mislead senators about matters big and small to ensure his confirmation. He says there is mounting evidence that the appeals court judge isn’t credible.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pledging that senators will begin voting on Kavanaugh’s nomination this week, and criticized what he called “endless delay and obstruction.”

Democrats have seized on Kavanaugh’s indignant, emotional testimony before the Judiciary Committee to question whether he has the temperament for a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court.

Kavanaugh has denied claims of sexual misconduct by three different women.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has issued new guidance for the FBI agents investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, clearing agents to interview anyone they want to.

A person familiar with the new guidance tells The Associated Press that the change came over the weekend after Democrats and news media questioned the narrow scope of the investigation.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants the FBI to do a “comprehensive” investigation but added that Senate Republicans are determining the parameters.

The FBI has questioned at least four people about the accusations against Kavanaugh. They include men who California college professor Christine Blasey Ford says were present at a party of teenagers in the early 1980s at which she says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s disaster agency says the death toll from an earthquake and tsunami disaster on a central island is now 1,234.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho updated the figure at a news conference in Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami it generated struck Palu and nearby areas on central Sulawesi island.

Nugroho said 799 people are severely injured. He said the communities of Sigi and Balaroa have not been counted yet, meaning the toll is likely to rise.

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Melania Trump has arrived in Ghana to open her first major solo international trip as U.S. first lady.

She landed in the capital of Accra on Tuesday morning after an overnight flight from Washington and was welcomed to the West African nation with dancing and drumming and schoolchildren waving mini U.S. and Ghanaian flags.

Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, welcomed her American counterpart. Mrs. Trump also accepted a bouquet of flowers from an 8-year-old girl before walking along a red carpet into an airport lounge for a brief meeting with Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Trump plans to visit a hospital neonatal intensive care unit before going to the presidential palace for tea with Akufo-Addo.

President Donald Trump’s wife plans to promote child welfare during the five-day, four-nation tour. She’ll also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s advisers have been sounding a nervous refrain in the lead-up to the midterm elections: Please, Mr. President, just wait.

They’re hoping Trump will hold off on a series of actions he’s been itching to take but could hinder Republicans on Nov. 6.

Trump has made clear he would shut down the government if necessary to win money for his long-sought wall on the Mexican border. He’s talked about getting rid of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. For months, there’s been speculation he’ll make a move against special counsel Robert Mueller.

For now, Trump has mostly heeded the message. Aides and outside advisers are trying to hold back the impulses of the volatile commander in chief just a little bit longer.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month.

The company said Tuesday that the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. It includes Whole Foods employees. Amazon’s hourly operations and customer service employees, some who already make $15 per hour, will also see a wage increase, the Seattle-based company said.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — American Arthur Ashkin, one of the winners of the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday, is the oldest person ever named as a laureate for any of the prestigious awards.

At age 96, Ashkin, affiliated with Bell Laboratories in New Jersey, is six years older than Leonid Hurwicz was when he won the economics prize in 2007. The economics winner in 2012, Lloyd Shapley, was 89.

But the economics prize was not part of the awards established by industrialist Alfred Nobel’s will; it was later established by Sweden’s central bank in Nobel’s honor.

The oldest winners of the prizes established by the will were 88 — Doris Lessing for literature and Raymond Davis for physics.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The marquees on the glimmering Las Vegas Strip dimmed their lights for three minutes Monday night as officials slowly read the 58 names of the people killed one year earlier in the country’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

The names were recited before a silent crowd punctuated by sobs shortly after 10:05 p.m., nearly the exact time that a gunman in a tower suite at the Mandalay Bay opened fire on the crowd of 22,000.

The ceremony ended a somber day of events reuniting survivors and the family members of those killed at last year’s country music festival.

Hours earlier, the victims’ families, survivors and elected officials marked the anniversary of the tragedy by placing roses on a tribute wall and dedicating a downtown memorial garden.

HOUSTON (AP) — Several Houston schools with some of the largest populations of at-risk students defied expectations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and showed improvement in state scores.

It’s a feat attributed to perseverance in the face of adversity and changes to the state accountability ratings that put more emphasis on progress.

The Category 4 hurricane hit in August 2017, causing an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas and killing 36 people in the Houston area.

State records show about 10 percent of Houston Independent School District students were displaced by the storm, but not all schools were excused from state testing ramifications.

Some were on the hook for their academic performance despite plenty of their own storm-related disruptions. But they made notable gains in the new school ratings system.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea is estimated to have up to 60 nuclear weapons.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told parliament the estimates on the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal range from 20 bombs to as many as 60.

His comment Monday was the first time a senior Seoul official publicly talked about the size of the North’s secretive weapons arsenal.

Cho was responding to a question by a lawmaker, saying the information came from the intelligence authorities.

Cho’s ministry said Tuesday his comments didn’t mean that South Korea would accept North Korea as a nuclear state, suggesting Seoul’s diplomatic efforts to rid the North of its nuclear program would continue.

The National Intelligence Service, South Korea’s main spy agency, couldn’t immediately comment on his comments.

