SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-FUNERALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Governor and Pittsburgh mayor won’t join Trump

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor and Pittsburgh’s mayor both say they will not join President Donald Trump during his scheduled trip to Pittsburgh.

Trump faces an uneasy welcome Tuesday afternoon in the anguished community of Squirrel Hill, home to the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were gunned down during Sabbath services on Saturday.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s campaign spokeswoman, Beth Melena, says the governor based his decision on input from the victims’ families who told him they did not want the president to be there on the day their loved ones were being buried.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto says he also won’t greet Trump.

Peduto earlier said the White House ought to consult with the families of the victims about their preferences and asked that the president not come during a funeral.

TRUMP-BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pence discusses changing birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says potentially changing birthright citizenship is part of the Trump administration’s broad look at U.S. laws that draw people into the country illegally.

Pence said Tuesday the administration is looking at action that would revise birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment. The amendment’s Citizenship Clause says all people born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States.

Pence says the Supreme Court has never ruled on whether the language in the amendment applies specifically to people in the country illegally.

In a Politico interview, Pence denied that President Donald Trump’s current talk about immigration is a scare tactic to rally Republican support in the midterms.

Trump tells “Axios on HBO” he wants to end birthright citizenship for babies born to non-citizens and immigrants not authorized to be in the U.S.

SAUDI ARABIA-COLLEGES

Saudi ties to US colleges come under mounting scrutiny

BOSTON (AP) — Some U.S. colleges and universities are rethinking deals they have with the Saudi Arabian government in the wake of the killing of a journalist.

An Associated Press analysis of federal data finds at least $354 million from the Saudi government flowed to 37 schools from 2011 through 2017.

Roughly a fifth of the money came from contracts or gifts from the kingdom’s nationally owned companies and research institutes.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology officials say they’re reviewing their ties to Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee). The school has received $4 million from Saudi Arabia’s national oil company and was promised $25 million in a deal this year.

Others say they won’t review their relationships with Saudi Arabia, including the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

ELECTION 2018-MAILED BALLOTS

Concerns growing over rejections of vote-by-mail ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — More people than ever are returning their ballots by mail or dropping them off at a local election location rather than voting in a booth on Election Day.

While that makes voting easier, the trend is raising concerns about whether those voters can be assured their ballots will count.

Voting rights activists want to ensure that voters are given a reasonable chance to fix any problems.

Earlier this month, the ACLU and other groups filed lawsuits in Georgia after an Atlanta-area county reported a comparatively high rate of rejected absentee ballots during the start of early voting. Those actions followed similar lawsuits in New Hampshire and California.

In 2016, nearly one of every four ballots cast came through the mail or was handed in at a drop-off location.

HALLOWEEN PEDESTRIAN DEATHS

Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians, traffic study says

Trick-or-treaters beware: Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians and children face the greatest danger.

A new study finds a 43 percent higher risk of pedestrian deaths on Halloween night than on other nights near that date.

The research was based on four decades of U.S. traffic data, including 608 pedestrian deaths on 42 Halloweens.

Results were published online Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics.

Kids aged 4 to 8 faced the highest risks: There were 55 Halloween deaths in this age range compared with just 11 on control days.

APPLE SHOWCASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: New iPads embrace facial recognition

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple’s new iPads will resemble its latest iPhones as the company ditches a home button and fingerprint sensor to make room for the screen.

As with the iPhone XR and XS models, the new iPad Pro will use facial-recognition technology to unlock the device and authorize app and Apple Pay purchases.

Apple also unveiled new Mac models at an opera house in New York, where the company emphasized artistic uses for its products such as creating music, video and sketches. New Macs include a MacBook Air laptop with a better screen.

Research firm IDC says tablet sales have been declining overall, though Apple saw a 3 percent increase in iPad sales last year to nearly 44 million, commanding a 27 percent market share.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it is sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border. It’s an extraordinary military operation ordered up just a week before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has put a sharp focus on Central American migrants moving north in slow-moving caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the U.S.

The number of troops being deployed is more than double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group.

Trump is eager to keep voters focused on illegal immigration in the lead-up to the Nov. 6 vote.

Any migrants who complete the long trek to the southern U.S. border already face major physical and bureaucratic hurdles to being allowed into the United States.

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-TRUMP

Trump visits amid divide: ‘It’s sacred what happened here’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Donald Trump is called upon once again to step into the all-too-frequent role of national consoler following the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in American history.

He faces an uneasy welcome on Tuesday to the anguished Pittsburgh community of Squirrel Hill, where he’s to pay his respects after 11 people were gunned down at the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services.

Marianne Novy and David Dvir live in Squirrel Hill. To Novy, Trump isn’t wanted “unless he really changes his ways.” For Dvir, politics should take a pause for grief. He says: “It’s our president, and we need to welcome him.”

The visit comes as Trump struggles to balance appeals for national unity with partisan campaign rhetoric just a week before contentious midterm elections.

