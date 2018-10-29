SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE LATEST The Latest: Synagogue massacre suspect appears in court PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has appeared briefly in a federal courthouse in a wheelchair to face charges he…

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Synagogue massacre suspect appears in court

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has appeared briefly in a federal courthouse in a wheelchair to face charges he killed 11 people in the attack.

Robert Bowers was wearing a blue sweatshirt in the Pittsburgh courtroom Monday. He was released from a hospital in the morning and turned over to federal authorities.

Bowers spoke with lawyers before the judge took the bench, going over documents and confirming his identity to the judge. He accepted a court-appointed defender.

Bowers was shot and wounded in a gun battle with police Saturday after what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday and in later comments to police.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official: Pipe-bomb suspect kept list of targets

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. official says the man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats had a list of elected officials and others who investigators believe were intended targets.

The official said investigators are scrutinizing the social media posts of 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who is due to appear in federal court Monday. Sayoc is accused of sending explosive material to Democrats and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

The official said that investigators believe Sayoc made the explosives in his van and that authorities recovered soldering equipment, a printer, and stamps similar to those used on the package bombs.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed from Washington.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Thousands of troops could head to border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three U.S. officials say the number of military troops deployed to the southern border in support of the Customs and Border Patrol could be in the thousands.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a troop plan that was not yet completed and had not yet been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The Wall Street Journal reported the planned deployment was likely to be much higher than officials had disclosed late last week when preliminary figures of 800 to 1,000 were cited. The Journal reported that the Pentagon plans to deploy 5,000 troops, mainly military police and engineers.

The troops are expected to perform a wide variety of functions such as transporting supplies for the Border Patrol, but not engage directly with migrants seeking to cross the border from Mexico, officials said.

–By Robert Burns and Colleen Long

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Other migrants trying to force way into Mexico

TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — A crowd of several hundred migrants appears to be preparing for a second day of confrontations on a bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, even as a much larger group ahead is resuming its trek through southern Mexico in hopes of reaching the U.S.

The larger caravan is advancing peacefully from the town of Tapantepec toward Santiago Niltepec in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Meanwhile, at the Guatemala border, an Associated Press journalist on Monday saw about 600 migrants on the border bridge over the Suchiate River. Mexican federal police have blocked one end.

Some of the migrants had gasoline bombs made of soft-drink bottles, and improvised PVC tubes to launch fireworks or other projectiles.

ITALY-VENICE-HIGH WATER

70 percent of Venice covered in water by flooding

MILAN (AP) — Venice city officials say 70 percent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimeters (more than 58 1/2 inches) above sea level.

Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday’s levels are exceptional and forecast to rise even higher, to 160 centimeters (nearly 63 inches) by mid-afternoon.

The current level is the highest reached since November 2012, according to Venice statistics. The last time levels topped 160 centimeters was in December 1979.

Much of Italy is under alert for flooding from heavy rains, a problem exacerbated by a lack of maintenance on river beds.

Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia says flooding could reach the levels of the 1966 flood that inundated both Venice and Florence.

AP-US-MED-GUN-INJURIES-KIDS

Guns send over 8,000 US kids to ER each year, analysis says

Gun injuries, including many from assaults, sent 75,000 U.S. children and teens to emergency rooms over nine years. That’s from a new study that found more than one-third of those kids were hospitalized and 6 percent died.

The analysis published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics is billed as the first nationally representative study on ER visits for gun injuries in U.S. kids. Related costs totaled almost $3 billion.

Injuries declined during most of the 2006 to 2014 study, but there was an upswing in the final year.

The results show that 11 of every 100,000 children and teens treated in U.S. emergency rooms have gun-related injuries. That amounts to about 8,300 kids each year. And it doesn’t include kids killed or injured by gunshots who never made it to the hospital.

INDONESIA-LION AIR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Searchers recover remains, debris

KARAWANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers in inflatable boats have retrieved human remains, pieces of aircraft and personal belongings from the Java Sea after a new-generation Boeing jet operated by an Indonesian budget airline crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board.

Distraught family members struggled to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones in the crash of the 2-month-old Lion Air plane with experienced pilots in fine weather.

They gathered at crisis centers set up by the authorities at airports, hoping desperately for a miracle. But a top search official, citing the condition of the remains recovered, said no survivors are expected.

GERMANY-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Social Democrats: Merkel’s moves are positive

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-left coalition partner says new leadership for the German leader’s conservative party could be a positive development for her struggling government.

The Social Democrats, who entered Merkel’s fourth-term coalition government only reluctantly in March, have been angered by conflicts within Merkel’s conservative Union bloc over recent months. Merkel now plans to give up the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union but remain chancellor.

Social Democratic leader Andrea Nahles said Monday: “I hope that, once there is a clear decision, these arguments over personnel and direction … will be over.” She said if things go well “it could have a positive effect for us and our work together.”

Nahles paid tribute to Merkel’s achievements in 18 years as CDU leader.

RUSSIA-COVERT AGENT

Russian held as agent studied US groups’ cyberdefenses

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press details how the Russian accused by federal prosecutors of being a secret agent, Maria Butina, studied the cyberdefenses of U.S. nonprofits as part of her graduate studies in Washington.

Butina’s college assignment called for her to gather information on U.S. nonprofit organizations that champion media freedom and human rights. It was information that could help the groups plug important vulnerabilities, but also would be of interest to the Russian government.

In fact, the Russians previously had in their sights at least two of the groups that she and other students interacted with.

Butina’s involvement in the work study program raised few eyebrows before her July arrest, despite the fact that news reports already had posed questions about her ties with Kremlin officials.

CHOCOLATE HISTORY

How old is cacao? New research pushes back date

NEW YORK (AP) — New research is providing fresh clues about the history of cacao, a key ingredient in chocolate.

A study published Monday says tests indicate traces of cacao on artifacts from an archaeologic site in South America estimated to be 5,400 years old. That’s about 1,500 years older than cacao’s known domestication in Central America.

Cameron McNeil of Lehman College in New York says that makes it the earliest known site with domesticated cacao.

Researchers say the ancient civilization likely didn’t use cacao to make chocolate, but that the seed was likely used for food and drinks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.