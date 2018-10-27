Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump orders flags be flown at half-staff PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered flags at federal buildings throughout the United States to be flown at half-staff in “solemn respect”…

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump orders flags be flown at half-staff

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered flags at federal buildings throughout the United States to be flown at half-staff in “solemn respect” for the shooting victims at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Trump issued the proclamation late Saturday, shortly after returning to Washington from speaking at the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis and a campaign rally in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Throughout the day, he expressed sorrow, called for justice and bemoaned hate, getting regular updates on the shooting. But he also campaigned for candidates and took shots at favorite Democratic targets. Trump said cancelling his appearance would make “sick, demented people important.”

In the proclamation, Trump called for the flags to be lowered until Oct. 31. Earlier in the day he told reporters he would travel to Pittsburgh, but offered no details.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-SUSPECT

Mail bomb suspect personality changed radically

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc’s personality changed radically over the last decade.

In the mid-2000s, he traveled the country leading a mixed-race troupe of male exotic dancers. He ran scams and had a temper, but a fellow dancer who is African-American said he never expressed racism or homophobia.

Until earlier this year, Sayoc worked as a pizza driver. His manager says he often expressed hatred for minorities, Jews and gays — but even though she is a lesbian she kept him around because he was honest.

Why Sayoc changed so radically over the years remains a mystery, but to those who know him, there seems little question that he did. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida and is charged federally with mailing at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats and other frequent targets of conservative ire.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Twitter ‘deeply sorry’ for error on Sayoc tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter is apologizing for refusing to take down a threatening tweet that pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sent to a former Democratic congressional press secretary earlier this month.

The tweet that Rochelle Ritchie complained about said “hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home.” She got it after an appearance on Fox News, and complained.

Twitter responded on Oct. 11 that the tweet did not violate its rules against abusive behavior.

On Friday night, after Sayoc’s arrest for allegedly sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats, Twitter issued a statement saying it had made a mistake.

It said it was “deeply sorry,” that the tweet clearly violated its rules and should have been removed.

The company had by then disabled Sayoc’s account.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Many of bomb suspect’s conspiracy theories tracked Trump’s

LONDON (AP) — Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc appears to have lived in a hallucinatory world populated by monstrous reptiles and malevolent billionaires.

But the paranoid stew of ideas he posted online gives a taste of how conspiracy theories are finding both an increased salience in American public sphere and a sometime-eager purveyor in the White House.

Sayoc’s Twitter feeds included references to bogus allegations that passenger aircraft were spraying the atmosphere with brain-altering poisons and that Hillary Clinton indulged in child sacrifice.

Sayoc was also obsessed with George Soros, the Jewish investor and Holocaust survivor who has served as a boogeyman for neo-Nazis, anti-Semites and Republicans.

The Soros obsession mirrors the preoccupations of President Trump, who recently accused Soros of financing anti-Trump protests and chuckled as supporters called for Soros to be thrown in prison.

WORLD SERIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Moreland homer brings Red Sox to within 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a long three-run homer off Ryan Madson, cutting the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lead to 4-3 in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4.

Given a four-run lead in the sixth on a run-scoring error and Yasiel Puig’s three-run homer, Rich Hill walked Xander Bogaerts leading off the seventh and struck out Eduardo Nunez.

Scott Alexander relieved and walked Brock Holt, and Madson relieved and retired pinch-hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. on a popup. Moreland crushed a changeup, driving it 437 feet deep into the right-field pavilion.

Hill allowed one run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Kenley Jansen relieved to start the eighth for the Dodgers, a night after allowing Bradley’s tying home run in the eighth inning of a game the Dodgers won 3-2 in a Series-record 18 innings.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump takes his campaign rally blitz to Midwest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is traveling to the Midwest, where he will address farmers and stump for a House Republican as he campaigns before the midterm election.

Trump is speaking at the annual convention of the Future Farmers of America in Indiana, before holding a rally for a Republican congressman in southern Illinois.

The trip comes just 10 days before Election Day, as Trump and Republicans seek to stave off Democratic enthusiasm.

In Illinois, Trump will appear with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, who is locked in a tight re-election race in a once reliably Democratic district that supported Trump in 2016.

The Indiana stop is a nod to farmers, who strongly support the president, though the relationships have been tested during Trump’s trade conflict with China.

UNITED STATES-IRAN-SANCTIONS

Trump faces complaints that new Iran sanctions are too weak

WASHINGTON (AP) — A battle is brewing between the Trump administration and some of the president’s biggest supporters in Congress who are concerned that sanctions to be re-imposed on Iran early next month won’t be tough enough.

As President Donald Trump prepares to re-impose a second batch of sanctions that had been eased under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, conservative lawmakers and outside advisers have become worried that the administration may break a promise to exert “maximum pressure” on Iran.

They are angered by suggestions that measures to be announced Nov. 5 won’t include a provision cutting Iran off from a key component of the global financial system.

VETERANS MUSEUM

Veterans’ lives, experiences celebrated at new Ohio museum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A sweeping new museum in America’s heartland honors the unifying experiences of U.S. military veterans — recruitment, combat, letters home, homecomings — outside the traditional trappings of military museums and war memorials.

Colin Powell marks the grand opening of the 53,000-square-foot, $82 million National Veterans Museum and Memorial at a Saturday ceremony in downtown Columbus.

Its creators say the attraction aims to honor, inspire, connect and educate. It delves into key events related to military service through interactive graphics, morphing photos, documentary-style videos, mirrors and historical displays.

The first-of-its-kind museum was the vision of the late John Glenn, the Ohio-born military hero, astronaut and U.S. senator. Glenn is among dozens of veterans whose inspiring and poignant stories are shared throughout the building.

A memorial grove allows for visitor reflection.

