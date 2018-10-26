Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST The Latest: Florida man accused of sending mail bombs WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have captured a Florida man with a criminal history and a fervor for President Donald Trump and accused…

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Florida man accused of sending mail bombs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have captured a Florida man with a criminal history and a fervor for President Donald Trump and accused him of sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats.

Justice Department officials have announced five federal charges against Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, and revealed that DNA and a fingerprint found on an envelope helped them identify the suspect after a five-day, coast-to-coast investigation. Even as he was arrested and charged, investigators scrutinized new suspicious packages believed to be tied to his plot.

FBI officials have not disclosed a motive, although Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested politics may have played a role, noting Sayoc appeared to be a “partisan.” Sayoc’s white van was plastered with Trump’s image and political stickers.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP

Trump campaigning for House candidates in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is working to keep the House in Republican hands with a rally for two GOP candidates facing close races in North Carolina.

Trump is campaigning in Charlotte in support of Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris.

Friday’s rally comes hours after a Florida man was arrested in connection with more than a dozen pipe bombs sent to CNN and prominent Democrats who have criticized Trump. The man arrested is a fervent Trump supporter with an extensive police record.

Trump has been working to boost vulnerable Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

Budd is a first-term congressman facing Democrat Kathy Manning.

Harris upset Rep. Robert Pittenger in a May GOP primary and faces Democrat Dan McCready.

TRUMP-BORDER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nielsen tours fence at border in California

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that “everything is on the table” with border security as she toured a border fence in California.

Nielsen’s comments and during a visit Friday to Southern California, where she toured the first completed section of President Donald Trump’s 30-foot border wall in the El Centro Sector.

Trump is taking new actions at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of midterm elections as a migrant caravan from Central America has been slowly making its way through Mexico. The action is inflaming tensions over immigration.

The Pentagon is preparing to send active duty troops to aid the Border Patrol.

Nielsen was asked about reports that Trump is weighing a possible ban on certain people entering the country or sealing the border. She said the administration is looking at every legal option it has to make sure those who do not have a legal right to come to this country do not come in.

TV-NBC-MEGYN KELLY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Megyn Kelly’s lawyer: ‘next steps’ talks ongoing

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Megyn Kelly says that she remains an employee of NBC News following the cancellation of her morning show and negotiations about “next steps” are ongoing.

Attorney Bryan Freedman did not elaborate on the discussions in a statement issued Friday hours after Kelly’s morning show was canceled.

NBC canceled “Megyn Kelly Today” after fallout from Kelly’s on-air comment Tuesday that it was OK for white people to wear blackface at Halloween when she was growing up.

A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press that negotiations for Kelly’s exit from NBC are underway. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about Kelly’s status with the network.

PACIFIC SUPER TYPHOON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Residents say they’ll bounce back after typhoon

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (AP) — Residents in the Northern Mariana Islands say they will bounce back after Super Typhoon Yutu ravaged the U.S. territory in the Pacific.

Joy Reyes says in an email that even though her family lost everything in one night, people in the Northern Marianas are resilient. The resident of the most populated island, Saipan, says a culture of “selflessness and family values” always gets them through hard times.

The islands are accustomed to huge storms, but residents say Yutu was the worst they experienced.

Saipan resident Michelle Francis says in a Facebook message Friday that everyone will have to work together because it will take many months to recover.

Yutu’s ferocious winds hit early Thursday, destroying homes, toppling utility poles and killing one woman.

CANADA-BILLIONAIRE DEATH

Lawyer offers reward for info about death of billionaire

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian lawyer has announced a reward for information about the death of drug-company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey.

Lawyer Brian Greenspan said Friday that Toronto police haven’t properly handled the case.

He said the billionaire’s family has set up a tip line and is offering up to 10 million Canadian dollars ($7.6 million) for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

The founder of generic drugmaker Apotex and his wife were found dead in their Toronto mansion last December.

The day after, some media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide. That upset the couple’s four adult children, who hired their own team of investigators.

Police now say the couple was murdered.

AP-US-REL-US-CLERGY-SEX-ABUSE

APNewsBreak: US religious orders asked to ID priest abusers

NEW YORK (AP) — The umbrella organization of Catholic religious orders in the U.S. is suggesting that its members consider voluntarily identifying priests accused of sexual abuse, opening up what could be a major new chapter in the Catholic Church’s long-running abuse and cover-up saga.

The invitation to transparency by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men is significant because religious orders such as the Franciscans and Benedictines have largely flown under the radar over two decades of scandal in the U.S. that has focused on abuse by diocesan priests and cover-up by their bishops.

The Associated Press has learned that the conference, which represents about a third of the 37,000 U.S. priests, will formally invite its member orders to consider voluntarily publishing the names of men with an “established allegation” against them.

WORLD SERIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Red Sox-Dodgers tied at 1 after Bradley homer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. has tied up Game 3 of the World Series.

The Boston outfielder hit a two-out homer off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning, evening the score at 1-1.

The Dodgers went to Jansen to attempt a six-out save after rookie Walker Buehler overwhelmed Boston for seven innings. Instead, Jansen had another World Series game to forget when Bradley connected to right for his third homer of the postseason.

All 10 of Bradley’s RBIs in the postseason have come with two outs. Boston manager Alex Cora started Bradley over Andrew Benintendi in Game 3 in a mild surprise, but Bradley delivered a third-inning single and that enormous homer.

Jansen has been largely solid in this postseason, but his woes in last year’s World Series allowed the Astros to rally late in Game 2 and in Game 5.

Boston reliever Matt Barnes kept it even in the bottom of the eighth, striking out Manny Machado with a runner on first to end it.

YOSEMITE DEATHS-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2 killed in Yosemite fell 800 feet from overlook

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Yosemite National Park official says two people killed after falling from a popular overlook plunged about 800 feet (245 meters) in very steep terrain.

Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said Friday park rangers rappelled and climbed the granite wall under the Taft Point overlook and reached the bodies after working on to find them Thursday. A California Highway Patrol helicopter also assisted them.

She says officials are investigating when the pair fell and from which part of Taft Point, which is 3,000 feet (900 meters) above the famed Yosemite Valley floor. A tourist spotted them Wednesday. The victims have not been identified.

The Taft Point overlook has some railings, but visitors can walk to the edge of a vertigo-inducing granite ledge that has become a popular spot for photos posted on social media.

ELECTION 2018-OBAMA

Obama takes aim at Trump, GOP in fiery Milwaukee speech

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s tenure in office in a fiery speech that took aim at him and other Republicans for “making stuff up.”

The speech was one of Obama’s sharpest and most direct takedowns of Trump’s presidency, although the former president was careful to never mention Trump by name Friday.

Obama cited a recent Trump comment that he would pass a tax cut before the November election. Obama then told the crowd in a Milwaukee high school gymnasium that “Congress isn’t even in session. He just makes it up.”

Obama’s visit in Milwaukee was to urge people to vote for Wisconsin’s Democratic candidates.

At one point Obama said “everything I say you can look up.”

Obama will be in Michigan later Friday for another rally.

This version of the story corrects the 4th paragraph to say Obama’s visit to Milwaukee, not Trump.

