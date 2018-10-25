EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST The Latest: AP source: Police going to Florida mail facility WASHINGTON (AP) — A law enforcement source tells The Associated Press that Miami-Dade police have gone to the mail-sorting facility in Opa-Locka,…

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: AP source: Police going to Florida mail facility

WASHINGTON (AP) — A law enforcement source tells The Associated Press that Miami-Dade police have gone to the mail-sorting facility in Opa-Locka, Florida, at the request of the FBI in connection with the suspicious package investigation.

The source says it was a precautionary measure.

The law enforcement source was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Suspicious packages were sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Postal inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.

No new packages containing explosives have been identified since Thursday morning.

— By Curt Anderson in Miami

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-MAIL SAFETY

Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety

NEW YORK (AP) — The wave of pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats has raised fresh questions about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery companies to intercept explosives and other dangerous items.

Biohazard detection, X-rays and other technologies have had some notable successes in recent years, but officials warn that the sheer volume of mail makes it impossible to catch everything.

David Chipman, a retired agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, says it’s not like going through an airport security checkpoint.

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: US praises Saudi decision on slain writer’s son

ISTANBUL (AP) — A State Department spokesman says the U.S. welcomes a decision by Saudi Arabia to let the son of slain writer Jamal Khashoggi leave the country and come to the United States.

Spokesman Robert Palladino tells reporters that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the son, Salah Khashoggi, during his recent visit to the kingdom.

Palladino said on Thursday that Pompeo “made it clear to Saudi leaders that he wanted Salah Khashoggi to return to the United States, and we are pleased that he is now able to do so.”

Human Rights Watch said earlier Thursday that Salah Khashoggi and his family were heading to the U.S. after a travel ban on them was lifted. His destination was not publicly known, but his late father lived in the Washington area.

Palladino says Pompeo attended a briefing on the former Washington Post writer’s death by CIA Director Gina Haspel following her return from Turkey

TRUMP-PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says proposal will lower US drug prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s taking steps to lower prescription drug prices.

Trump said Thursday that for decades other countries have rigged the system so Americans pay more. He says Americans are now going to pay the prices other countries pay.

Under a proposal announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, payment for certain drugs administered in doctors’ offices would shift to a level based on international prices.

The department says overall savings to U.S. programs like Medicare and to patients would total $17.2 billion over five years.

The proposal is structured as an experiment and would apply to half the country.

Drugmakers are sure to push back, arguing it would be tantamount to adopting price controls.

AP-AF-MED-HOSPITAL-HOSTAGES

AP Investigation: Hospitals imprison patients in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found evidence of hospital imprisonments in Kenya and more than 30 countries worldwide, including the Philippines, India, China, Thailand, Bolivia and Iran.

More than a year after Robert Wanyonyi first arrived at Nairobi’s Kenyatta National Hospital after being shot in a robbery, he remains unable to leave.

Doctors say there is nothing more they can do for him. But because Wanyonyi has not paid his bill of nearly 4 million Kenyan shillings ($39,570), administrators are refusing to release him.

At Kenyatta National Hospital and at an astonishing number of hospitals around the world, if you don’t pay up, don’t go home. The hospitals often illegally detain patients long after they should be discharged, using armed guards, locked doors and even chains to hold patients.

EDITOR’S NOTE: First in a two-part series on hospitals that detain patients if they cannot pay their bills.

TRUMP-BORDER

Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol.

Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he’s “bringing out the military” to address what he’s calling a national emergency at the border.

The U.S. official was not authorized to speak publicly because the details had not yet been finalized and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.

There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.

NBC-MEGYN KELLY

Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly is absent from her NBC morning show with questions swirling about whether her time at the network is coming to an end following this week’s controversy over her comments about blackface.

An NBC spokeswoman said Thursday that “given the circumstances,” the network was airing repeats of “Megyn Kelly Today” Thursday and Friday.

During a segment on Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly said dressing in blackface was acceptable when she was a kid if portraying a character, and expressed sympathy for a character in “Real Wives of New York” who darkened her face for a Diana Ross costume.

She apologized later in the day and on her show Wednesday, but there are published reports that her time at NBC could end soon. NBC didn’t comment on those reports Thursday.

MAKING WATER FROM AIR

Making water from air wins Calif. couple $1.5 million XPrize

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California couple who came up with a way to turn air into 528 gallons (2,000 liters) of water a day have won the $1.5 million XPrize for Water Abundance.

David Hertz and his wife, Laura Doss-Hertz, of Malibu collected the prize last weekend at XPrize’s Visoneering conference in Palos Verdes, California.

The Skysource/Skywater Alliance they founded with partner Richard Groden produces the water by using wood chips to heat air in a shipping container. The cost of making the water is less than 2 cents a quart (1 liter).

They beat out teams from 27 countries.

Hertz says they plan to use the money to build systems that can quickly deliver water to areas hit by drought or natural disasters or rural areas with a shortage of clean water.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Migrants hit snags with Mexican immigration

MAPASTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Mexican immigration officials appear to be intervening more aggressively with the movements of Central American migrants trying to make their way through Mexico and to the U.S. via a sprawling caravan.

A taxi driver in the southern Mexico town of Mapastepec recounted Thursday having seen immigration agents force migrant passengers out of cabs at a checkpoint. Later, hundreds of migrants were given free passage at the same checkpoint as Mexican officials watched.

An official from Mexico’s Human Rights Commission said migrants can go through if they are in vans or trucks that offered them rides for free. But if they paid fares, they must get out because of insurance regulations. Migrants may also walk through the checkpoint. The human rights official, who was in uniform, said he was not authorized to speak about the matter and did not give his name.

Cesar Antonio Perez Rodriguez, a migrant from El Salvador, said Mexican immigration agents had forced him, his pregnant wife Delmy Roxana Martinez and their 3-year-old son out of a van on Wednesday. They were brought to a room inside an immigration office that eventually filled with more than 30 migrants.

Hours passed with no explanation for the detentions. Several in the group became agitated and pushed their way free through a door, he said. In the commotion Perez said he grabbed his bag but left his wife and child behind. As he ran he looked back to see his wife blocked by agents wielding batons, holding their son and crying.

Perez made his way Thursday to an internet cafe in Mapastepec, where he desperately tried to contact his wife’s relatives via Facebook to find out if they had heard from her. He had no money and his wife had their only cell phone, a Mexican number he didn’t know.

“I don’t want to lose my son,” Perez said, choking back tears.

ELECTION 2018-SANCTUARY STATE-REPEAL EFFORT

Oregonians deciding fate of pioneering sanctuary state law

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — An incident of racial profiling led to Oregon becoming America’s first sanctuary state. But now, Oregonians are deciding in the Nov. 6 election whether to repeal the law.

The vote comes as some other states, such as Vermont, have adopted sanctuary policies and others, like Texas, have banned towns from approving them.

Oregon’s Measure 105 has become the most debated and contentious ballot measure facing voters in the mostly Democratic state.

Some people want the state to conform to federal law.

But among people of color — U.S. citizens and people in the country illegally — it triggers memories of times when immigration roundups were common and fears that they’ll be stopped by police.

