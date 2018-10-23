SUPREME COURT-SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR-THE LATEST The Latest: Chief Justice ‘saddened’ by O’Connor diagnosis WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts says he is “saddened to learn” that Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve…

SUPREME COURT-SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Chief Justice ‘saddened’ by O’Connor diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts says he is “saddened to learn” that Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has the beginning stages of dementia.

Roberts said in a statement Tuesday that although O’Connor has announced she is withdrawing from public life, “no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed.”

O’Connor said in a letter Tuesday that she has the beginning stages of dementia, “probably Alzheimer’s disease.” The 88-year-old took her seat on the Supreme Court in 1981 and retired in 2006.

__

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pence: Saudi murder won’t go without US response

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi “will not go without an American response.”

Pence said CIA Director Gina Haspel is in Turkey reviewing the facts of what Pence called a “brutal murder.” He offered condolences to Khashoggi’s family.

Speaking Tuesday in Washington at an event hosted by The Washington Post, Pence would not elaborate on what a possible U.S. response would be. Khashoggi, a Post contributor, lived in Virginia.

Asked if the U.S. would sanction members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family if they were found to have been complicit, Pence said that’s a decision for President Donald Trump.

He says Trump will make a decision that reflects the values and national security interests of the nation and will “make sure the world knows the truth.”

VATICAN-MARRIED PRIESTS

Issue of married Catholic priests gains traction under pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is laying the groundwork to open formal debate on an issue that has long been taboo: opening up the priesthood to married men in parts of the world where clergy are scarce.

Pope Francis has convened a meeting of South American bishops next year focusing on the plight of the church in the Amazon, a vast territory served by far too few priests. During that synod, the question of ordaining married men of proven virtue — so-called “viri probati” — is expected to figure on the agenda.

This week, a two-hour documentary on Italian television is likely to contribute to the conversation. “The Choice: Priests and Love” profiles more than a dozen men in four European countries who are grappling with the issue in different ways.

.

GEORGE SOROS-EXPLOSIVE DEVICE-THE LATEST

The Latest: AP source: Soros device had bomb ‘components’

BEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A law enforcement official says the device found outside a New York residential compound owned by George Soros “had the components” of an actual bomb, including explosive powder.

The official spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the continuing investigation.

He says “the components were there for an explosive device” and it was “not a hoax device.”

The official says the investigators are reviewing surveillance video to determine whether the package had been sent through the mail or otherwise delivered.

Authorities detonated it as a precaution.

Among the unanswered questions is whether the package was addressed to Soros.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are rushing to evacuate low-lying areas and set up shelters as an “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Willa with winds of 145 mph (230 kph) heads toward a Tuesday afternoon landfall along a stretch of Pacific coast dotted with high-rise resorts, surfing beaches and fishing villages.

Farther south, Mexican officials reported late Monday that there have been 12 deaths related to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Vicente.

Willa briefly reached Category 5 strength, then weakened a bit to Category 4. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center warns that it is still likely to bring “life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall” to parts of west-central and southwestern Mexico.

It is aiming at a low-lying region where towns sit amid farmland tucked between the sea and lagoons.

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Utah shooting victim was from Washington state

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The man suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student has been found dead, KUTV reported.

Police tracked down the man, identified as Melvin Rowland, who authorities say shot a female student on campus just before 10 p.m. Monday. The student has not been identified.

Police followed Rowland into a church after he was spotted near 600 South 200 East in Salt Lake City at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told KUTV.

Wahlin said Rowland’s body was found in the church.

The University of Utah also tweeted that Rowland had been located and was “no longer a threat.”

CHINA-BRIDGE

China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — China has opened the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge linking Hong Kong to the mainland in a feat of engineering that carries major economic and political significance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony in the city of Zhuhai to cut the ribbon on the 55-kilometer (34-mile)-long bridge linking it to the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build. It includes an undersea tunnel allowing ships to pass through the Pearl River delta, the heart of China’s crucial manufacturing sector.

It’s opening will cut travel time across the delta from several hours to just 30 minutes. It also forms a physical link between the mainland and the Asian financial hub, which was handed over from British to Chinese control in 1997.

SAUDI ARABIA-INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Saudi economic forum opens but many absent over Khashoggi

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A high-profile economic forum in Saudi Arabia has begun in Riyadh, the kingdom’s first major event on the world stage since the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

The Future Investment Initiative forum, which began on Tuesday, is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It’s aimed at drawing more foreign investment into the kingdom and to help create desperately needed jobs for its youthful population.

Prince Mohammed was not immediately at the forum when it started.

The forum last year proved to be a glitzy affair that drew more international business attention to the kingdom. This year’s event meanwhile has seen many top business leaders and officials drop out over Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 slaying.

CROWDFUNDING MEDICAL CARE

Desperate & duped? GoFundMe means big bucks for dubious care

A new study found that people seeking dubious, potentially harmful treatment for cancer and other ailments raised nearly $7 million over two years from crowdfunding sites.

The results echo recent research on campaigns for stem cell therapies. And they raise more questions about an increasingly popular way to help pay for costly, and sometimes unproven, medical care.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Most solicitations studied were on GoFundMe. The most numerous were for homeopathy or naturopathy for cancer.

An American Cancer Society expert says it’s important to consider that despite considerable progress against cancer and other illnesses, conventional treatment can’t cure every patient. And that may drive some to costly unconventional treatments out of desperation.

RUSSIA-US-THE LATEST

The Latest: Germany urges US to coordinate on treaty exit

MOSCOW (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has told his U.S. counterpart that a 1987 nuclear weapons treaty the Trump administration wants to abandon touches on core European interests.

The Foreign Ministry said minister Heiko Maas spoke by phone Tuesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and stressed that Washington need to coordinate further steps closely with European partners.

President Donald Trump on Monday restated his threat to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty because of alleged Russian violations.

The German Foreign Ministry said Maas reminded Pompeo “that the treaty affects core interests of the European security architecture.”

The treaty prohibits the U.S. and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying ground-launched nuclear cruise and ballistic missiles with a 500 to 5,500-kilometer (300 to 3,400-mile) range.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.