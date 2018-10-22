TRUMP-IMMIGRATION Trump says he’s reducing Central American aid over migrants WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to three Central American nations over a migrant…

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump says he’s reducing Central American aid over migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to three Central American nations over a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. southern border.

Trump tweets: “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.”

The three countries received a combined more than $500 million in funding from the U.S. in fiscal year 2017.

Trump has raised alarm over thousands of migrants traveling through Mexico to the U.S., saying, “Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan.”

He adds: “I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy.” White House officials could not immediately provide details.

CENTRAL AMERICA-MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Caravan leaders deny any terrorists

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A Honduran-born leader of the migrant caravan trying to make its way through Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump should stop accusing the caravan of harboring terrorists.

Denis Omar Contreras says, “There isn’t a single terrorist here.”

He said Monday all of those involved are from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua. And he adds, “As far as I know there are no terrorists in these four countries, at least beyond the corrupt governments.”

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pakistan PM faces criticism over Saudi visit

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Pakistani rights group is objecting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to intend a Saudi investment conference in the wake of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Independent Human Rights Commission said Monday that the prime minister’s decision “ignored the sentiments” of many people and the international outcry over the Saudi writer’s death.

It says the government should have taken a clearer stand on Khashoggi’s killing, and that “business interests” should not undermine the “right to dissent” and freedom of expression.

Several international companies and leading investors decided not to participate in the Saudi investment conference in the wake of Khashoggi’s killing. The conference, which begins Tuesday, is intended to rally world support behind Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic reforms.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Willa has grown into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm on a track toward the Mexican coast south of Mazatlan.

Willa has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), though it’s projected to weaken somewhat before hitting land late Tuesday. It is still likely to be an extremely dangerous hurricane when it hits.

It’s located about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and is heading north at 7 mph (11 kph).

OPIOID EPIDEMIC-TREATMENT DOLLARS

AP analysis: ‘Obamacare’ shapes opioid grant spending

An Associated Press analysis of the first wave of emergency money targeting the U.S. opioid crisis finds that states are taking very different approaches to spending it.

To a large extent, the differences depend on whether states participated in one of the most divisive issues in recent American politics: the health overhaul known as “Obamacare.”

The emergency money from Congress was part of a two-year, nearly $1 billion grant program. It was distributed according to a formula favoring states with more overdose deaths and treatment needs.

The AP analysis found states that expanded Medicaid under President Barack Obama’s health overhaul reported spending their allocations more slowly than states that didn’t expand the health insurance program to poor, childless adults.

The AP obtained the spending data via the Freedom of Information Act.

RUSSIA-TRUMP-MALTESE MYSTERY

Malta academic in Trump probe has history of vanishing acts

SWIEQI, Malta (AP) — The Maltese academic who allegedly dropped the first hint that Russians would interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has gone missing. An Associated Press investigation shows it isn’t the first time.

A lawyer for Joseph Mifsud claims his client has been ordered to lie low by unidentified Western intelligence services, one of many statements that has fed conspiracy theories about the academic.

But the AP has found that his disappearance is not out of character, documenting at least three previous attempts by Mifsud to drop out of sight when caught up in scandal.

One former colleague says periodically vanishing is Mifsud’s “way to survive.”

IMPRISONED IMMIGRANTS-VOLUNTEERS

In Oregon, a community responds to imprisonment of migrants

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of area residents are volunteering to help immigrants taken to a federal prison in Oregon who were apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The detainees are among about 1,600 immigrants transferred to federal prisons in five states recently after President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy left the usual facilities short of space.

Almost half of the 124 migrants sent to the prison outside rural Sheridan, Oregon, are from India, many of them Sikhs.

They also came from Nepal, Guatemala, Mexico and a dozen other countries.

Those who pass an initial screening and post bond are released.

A group of retirees, recent college graduates, lawyers, clergy and others from nearby Oregon communities have come together to help them.

The volunteers provide transportation, interpreters, legal counseling, food, shelter and moral support.

CARRUTH RELEASED

Former NFL player Rae Carruth out of prison after 18 years

Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth has been released from prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.

The Carolina Panthers’ 1997 first-round draft pick was released Monday from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence.

Carruth, now 44, was found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support. Adams was shot four times while driving her car, but managed to make a 911 call that helped implicate Carruth.

Adams fell into a coma and died less than a month later after the shooting.

The child she was carrying, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered by emergency cesarean section but suffers from permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy.

COLLEGE BKB POLL

Restocked Kansas nabs No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kansas is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

Bill Self’s Jayhawks earned 37 of 65 first-place votes in results released Monday. That was nearly double that of second-ranked Kentucky.

The Jayhawks lost three starters from last year’s Final Four team, but have a restocked roster that includes transfer help from Memphis and California.

Gonzaga is No. 3, followed by Duke and Virginia to round out the top 5. The rest of the top 10 is: No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Nevada, No. 8 North Carolina, reigning national champion Villanova at 9 and Michigan State at 10.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has seven ranked teams, the most for any conference. The Southeastern Conference has five teams in the poll.

AP-EU-RUSSIA-US-THE-LATEST

The Latest: EU to US: Assess effect of treaty exit on allies

MOSCOW (AP) — The European Union is warning President Donald Trump to assess the potential impact on American citizens and the world of the U.S. withdrawing from a nuclear weapons treaty with Russia.

The EU said in a statement Monday that beyond urging Russia to stick to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, the bloc of countries also expects “the United States to consider the consequences of its possible withdrawal from the INF on its own security, on the security of its allies and of the whole world.”

The EU statement said the arms control treaty had been an essential cornerstone of Europe’s security structure for more than three decades and helped contain the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

It said: “The world doesn’t need a new arms race that would benefit no one and on the contrary, would bring even more instability.”

