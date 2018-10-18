TRUMP-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ like Saudi writer dead WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. Trump did not…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

Trump did not say Thursday what he based his conclusion on. But he says the consequences for the Saudis “will have to be very severe” if they are found to have killed him.

Trump has previously warned that the kingdom will face “severe punishment” from the U.S. if it is determined that Saudi Arabia was responsible for Khashoggi’s death.

Khashoggi hasn’t been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities say he was killed and dismembered. The Saudis have denied involvement.

Both the Turkish and Saudi governments are conducting separate investigations into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

CLERGY ABUSE-PENNSYLVANIA-FEDERAL PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 3 Pennsylvania dioceses confirm federal probe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses say they have received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Two people familiar with a federal investigation into child sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania told The Associated Press that dioceses across the state had been served with subpoenas seeking a trove of sensitive files and testimony from church leaders.

A spokeswoman for Erie says the diocese’s counsel is working with the DOJ. A spokesman for Allentown says the diocese is responding to “an information request in a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and will “cooperate fully.”

The Harrisburg Diocese also says it has been served and will cooperate fully.

The subpoenas follow a state grand jury report in August that detailed hundreds of allegations of child sex abuse in the church.

CENTRAL AMERICA-MIGRANT CARAVAN

Food, water, ride: Guatemalans aid Honduran caravan migrants

ZACAPA, Guatemala (AP) — Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States have been helped at every turn in Guatemala by people offering food, water and rides in trucks.

More than 2 million Guatemalans live in the U.S., and locals see the Hondurans streaming by their homes and businesses with dreams of making it to the U.S. as their Central American brothers and sisters.

About 20 neighbors in one town joined Wednesday to cook in the street and served up beef broth, rice, tortillas and coffee to migrants on foot. They tossed water, bread and toilet paper to those passing in vehicles.

Meanwhile, the caravan continued to draw warning tweets from President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials.

AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Authorities say guards killed 3 Afghan officials

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say three top Kandahar province officials have been killed by their own guards in an attack at a security meeting that also wounded three Americans.

A Taliban spokesman who claimed responsibility for the attack tells The Associated Press that U.S. Gen. Scott Miller, commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, was the target. NATO officials say Miller escaped unharmed.

Kandahar’s deputy provincial governor Agha Lala Dastageri said powerful provincial police chief Abdul Razik and the province’s intelligence chief Abdul Mohmin died immediately in the attack and provincial governor Zalmay Wesa died of his injuries at a hospital.

Three Americans — a service member and two civilian workers — were wounded in the shooting, said U.S. Col. Knut Peters, a spokesman for NATO troops in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi took responsibility for the attack. He too said all three officials were killed.

The security meeting inside the sprawling provincial governor’s residence was being held ahead of Saturday’s parliamentary elections.

CALIFORNIA AT A CROSSROADS-HOUSING WOES

Farm-rich Salinas exemplifies California’s housing struggles

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — The city of Salinas exemplifies a housing crisis that’s plaguing California’s rural and urban areas alike.

Frustration over expensive housing is driving several measures on the ballot this November, including Proposition 10 allowing rent control to be expanded.

Salinas and six other California metro areas are among America’s top 10 least affordable places to live. That’s based on data from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies that looks at residents’ incomes compared to housing costs.

Families in the Salinas region earn a median income of $69,000, while home prices sit at nearly $550,000.

Salinas is known as the “Salad Bowl of the World” because it produces most of the world’s lettuce and is author John Steinbeck’s hometown.

It’s just inland from the tourism-rich Monterey Peninsula and an hour’s drive south of Silicon Valley.

HURRICANE MICHAEL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officials: Michael killed at least 20 in Florida

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say Hurricane Michael has killed at least 20 people, bringing the overall death toll to 30.

Michael, which slammed into Florida’s Panhandle with 155 mph (250 kph) winds on Oct. 10, retained hurricane-force winds as far inland as southern Georgia, and also affected the Carolinas and Virginia. Six deaths were reported in Virginia, mostly from flash flooding. North Carolina had three deaths, and Georgia had one.

Florida Emergency Management Division spokesman Alberto Moscoso says the state toll stood at 17 on Thursday morning. It included an additional death confirmed in Liberty County. Those numbers come from fatalities confirmed as storm-related by district medical examiners, and include 12 deaths from the hardest-hit Bay County.

Additionally, three more deaths have been confirmed as storm-related to bring Bay County’s total to 15 deaths, according to Whit Majors, chief investigator for the district medical examiner’s office.

Majors says those deaths were reported to state emergency management officials. It wasn’t immediately clear why they were not yet added to the statewide tally.

_______

BC-ML-ISRAEL-US STUDENT

Israel’s Supreme Court overturns deportation of US student

JERUSALEM (AP) — Lawyers for a U.S. student who was denied entry to Israel because of alleged support for a boycott campaign say the Supreme Court has accepted her appeal and will allow her to study in the country.

The lawyers say that under Thursday’s ruling, Lara Alqasem will be released from detention immediately and allowed to study at Hebrew University, where she had been registered for classes.

Alqasem, 22, a former boycott activist at the University of Florida, had been held in detention at Israel’s international airport since arriving in the country on Oct. 2 with a valid student visa.

Alqasem turned to the high court on Wednesday after a lower court rejected her appeal.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-LIFE-SENTENCES

APNewsBreak: California revisits three-strike life sentences

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will reconsider life sentences for up to 4,000 nonviolent third-strike criminals by allowing them to seek parole under a ballot measure approved by voters two years ago.

That’s according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration won’t appeal a court ruling that the state is illegally excluding the nonviolent career criminals from parole under a 2016 ballot measure aimed at reducing the prison population and encouraging rehabilitation.

Defense attorneys say third-strikers are disproportionately black and mentally ill.

It’s the second such loss for Brown, who leaves office in January. Another judge previously ruled that California must consider earlier parole for potentially thousands of sex offenders. The administration is fighting that ruling.

FBI AGENT-MEDIA LEAK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-FBI agent gets 4 years in document-leak case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted to leaking classified documents to a reporter has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Terry James Albury was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to the unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and unauthorized retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors say he betrayed public trust when he stole more than 70 documents, including 50 that were classified. They asked for him to be sentenced to more than four years.

Albury’s defense attorneys requested probation, saying he’s a patriot who was morally conflicted by the FBI’s counterterrorism policies.

The Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information a high priority.

The date and content of one leaked document corresponded with a story on The Intercept.

WINTER FORECAST

Wet and mild: Warm winter predicted for much of the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. meteorologists say winter is looking wet and especially mild for much of the country, thanks to a weak El Nino brewing.

The National Weather Service forecasts a warmer than normal winter for the northern and western three-quarters of the nation.

Forecaster Mike Halpert said Thursday no place is expected to get a colder than normal winter.

The Southeast, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic can go any which way.

Halpert says the southern one-third of the United States and much of the East Coast, especially northern Florida and southern Georgia, could be hunkering down for a wetter than normal December through January.

The weather service’s forecast doesn’t look at snow likelihood.

