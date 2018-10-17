BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER Pompeo says Saudis promise ‘transparent’ Khashoggi probe ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Saudi Arabia told him their investigation into the disappearance and alleged killing of Saudi…

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER

Pompeo says Saudis promise ‘transparent’ Khashoggi probe

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Saudi Arabia told him their investigation into the disappearance and alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi won’t spare anyone, including royals.

Pompeo told journalists Wednesday morning before flying to Turkey that the kingdom promised a “transparent investigation.”

Pompeo said: “They made a commitment to hold anyone connected to any wrongdoing that may be found accountable for that, whether they are a senior officer or official.”

Asked if that would include members of the royal family, America’s top diplomat said: “They made no exceptions on who they would hold accountable.”

Khashoggi vanished Oct. 2 on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say Saudi officials killed and dismembered The Washington Post columnist.

CANADA-MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

Canada now world’s largest legal marijuana marketplace

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has become the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

Sales started just after midnight local time in Newfoundland, Canada’s easternmost province. Tom Clarke of Portugal Cove, once an illegal marijuana dealer and now a licensed retailer, was among the first to make a sale.

At least 111 legal pot shops are expected to open across the nation of 37 million people on Wednesday. Canadians also can order marijuana products through websites run by provinces or private retailers and have it delivered by mail.

Hours ahead of legalization taking effect a Canadian government official told The Associated Press anyone convicted for possessing up to 30 grams of weed will be pardoned.

Uruguay was first was the first country to legalize so-called recreational marijuana.

HURRICANE MICHAEL

Scope of Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The scope of the Hurricane Michael’s fury has become clearer after nearly a week of missing-persons reports and desperate searches of the Florida Panhandle neighborhoods devastated by the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.

Florida officials say the storm is responsible for at least 16 deaths in the state. That count was twice the number previously tallied by The Associated Press.

The AP’s tally also includes 10 deaths in Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.

Emergency management officials say 137,000 Florida customers remain without power in an 11-county region that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border.

But a glimmer of hope has emerged now that cellphone service has started to return to the stricken zone.

ELECTIONS 2018-DEMOCRATS-TURNOUT

Democrats’ not-so-secret plan to fight midterm malaise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are turning to pastors to drum up support. The party is reaching out to thousands of Puerto Ricans who were displaced by Hurricane Maria. And groups like the NAACP are spending three times what they spent in 2016 to energize black voters.

Democrats and Democratic-affiliated groups are making strategic shifts to ensure the party avoids a problem in November that has bedeviled it in cycles past: low turnout in off-year elections.

Younger voters and voters of color tend to stay home in non-presidential elections, making the electorate younger, whiter and more Republican-tilting than in presidential election years. But this year, Democrats and outside groups say they’ve invested heavily in turning out the so-called infrequent voters who have previously sat on the sidelines.

CALIFORNIA AT A CROSSROADS-CHANGING ORANGE COUNTY

Changing Orange County, California, gives Democrats hope

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — For decades, Orange County, California, was known as a Republican stronghold, but times have changed.

Korean barbecue shops and Mexican bakeries along busy thoroughfares speak to a more diverse population and shifting politics.

Democrats this year hope to capture as many as four Republican-held U.S. House districts in the county, after Hillary Clinton carried them in the 2016 presidential election.

Losing any one of them would be a blow for Republicans, who consider the county conservative holy ground.

A sign of the change is in the 39th District, where long-serving Republican Rep. Ed Royce is retiring.

Royce is white. But the contest to succeed him matches Gil Cisneros, a Hispanic Democrat, against Young Kim, a Republican who is a Korean immigrant.

AUSTRALIA-ROYALS

Harry and Meghan get wet in drought-stricken Outback town

DUBBO, Australia (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been jokingly thanked for bringing England’s notoriously inclement weather to a drought-stricken Outback town in a rain-drenched visit to Dubbo during their Australian royal tour.

The former Meghan Markle on Wednesday brought banana bread that she had baked in Sydney overnight as a gift to a farming family outside Dubbo who were struggling to feed their cattle and sheep through two years of below-average rain.

Heavy rain started falling when the pregnant former actress and her husband Prince Harry arrived at a Dubbo park for a community picnic.

Mayor Ben Shield said he hoped the “English weather” the couple had brought with them “will bring some relief to the farming families.”

ALCS-ASTROS FILMING?

AP source: Indians complain to MLB about Astros filming

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Cleveland Indians have filed a complaint with Major League Baseball about a man associated with the Houston Astros attempting to film in their dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

MLB also says it is aware of a report by Metro Boston that a man claiming to be an Astros employee was removed from a credentialed area near the Boston Red Sox dugout during the AL Championship Series opener at Fenway Park.

During Houston’s series-clinching win last week at Progressive Field in Cleveland, a man with a cellphone standing by the photographer’s pit was removed “several times” by security personnel. The man’s credential was requested by Houston, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

MLB said in a statement Tuesday night the matter “will be handled internally.”

2018 ELECTION-SENATE-TEXAS-DEBATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: O’Rourke evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ in debate

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Beto O’Rourke has evoked a nickname Donald Trump bestowed on his then-2016 presidential rival Ted Cruz, “Lyin’ Ted,” as the Democrat went on the offensive repeatedly during a Texas Senate debate in San Antonio.

Early into the action, Cruz criticized O’Rourke for supporting a proposal that explored imposing a tax on oil production. O’Rourke responded: “Senator Cruz is not going to be honest with you” adding “it’s why the president called him Lyin’ Ted and its why the nickname stuck.”

Cruz laughed off the exchange saying it was obvious that O’Rourke needed to attack to try and reverse polls that show him fading.

O’Rourke has shattered fundraising records and attracted national attention, but polls that once showed him staying within striking distance now have Cruz ahead.

OBIT-BROTHEL OWNER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Porn star says he and woman found Hof’s body

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A porn star who attended Dennis Hof’s birthday party says he and a woman found the pimp’s body.

Ron Jeremy says he went to check on Hof on Tuesday after he failed to meet him to travel to a scheduled event.

Authorities say Hof was found unconscious and later pronounced dead in his private residence at his Love Ranch brothel west of Las Vegas.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada and previously starred in an HBO series about his business.

His name will remain on the November ballot as the Republican nominee for a state Legislative seat. He had held a rally Monday night in Pahrump, about an hour from Las Vegas.

Jeremy described Hof as a “teddy bear,” who was a good friend and “not a great enemy to have.”

AP-US-ELIZABETH-WARREN-HERITAGE-TRUMP-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump says Warren being ‘slammed’ over DNA test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Sen. Elizabeth Warren “is getting slammed” for releasing DNA test results showing she has some Native American ancestry. He says she should apologize.

Trump says Tuesday on Twitter that “she took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American.”

He calls it “phony” and says even the Cherokee Nation denies Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat and possible 2020 presidential candidate on Monday released DNA test results that genealogists say show she could be anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1024th Native American.

The Cherokee Nation has questioned Warren’s use of a DNA test, saying such exams are useless in determining tribal citizenship.

Trump has long ridiculed Warren’s claim of Native American heritage by calling her “Pocahontas.”

