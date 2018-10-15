BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER Saudis say will respond to threats about missing writer DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has threatened to retaliate for any sanctions imposed against it. President Donald Trump says the…

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER

Saudis say will respond to threats about missing writer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has threatened to retaliate for any sanctions imposed against it. President Donald Trump says the oil-rich kingdom deserves “severe punishment” if it is responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

The warning from the world’s top oil exporter came Sunday after a turbulent day on the Saudi stock exchange, which plunged as much as 7 percent at one point.

The statement was issued as international concern grew over the writer who vanished on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago. American lawmakers have threatened tough punitive action against the Saudis, and Germany, France and Britain jointly called for a “credible investigation” into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER

White House: ‘Stern’ action over Saudi journalist if needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is brushing aside threats by Saudi Arabia that it may economically retaliate for any U.S. punitive action imposed over the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, pledging a “swift, open, transparent investigation” into his disappearance. Two leading Republican senators said Congress stands ready to act, including a possible halt of military sales, if President Donald Trump doesn’t.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to speculate on what Trump might do after the president promised “severe punishment” in a “60 Minutes” interview, if the U.S. determines that Khashoggi was indeed killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. On Sunday, the oil-rich kingdom suggested retaliation if the U.S. were to impose strict measures.

TRUMP

Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn’t know if it’s manmade and suggests the climate will “change back again.”

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Trump says he doesn’t want to put the U.S. at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 and in years since. As far as the climate “changing back,” temperature records show that the world hasn’t had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

The president also expressed doubt over scientists’ findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes. He is scheduled on Monday to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Upon touring the damage in several towns along Florida’s Panhandle, Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long called the destruction left by Hurricane Michael some of the worst he’s ever seen.

On Monday, President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia and see the recovery effort for himself. Trump declared a state of emergency for Georgia late Sunday.

In hurricane-flattened Mexico Beach, crews cleared debris Sunday as the mayor held out hope for the 250 or so residents who may have tried to ride out the storm.

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, with just one confirmed death in Mexico Beach. Mayor Al Cathey said it would be a “miracle” if the town’s death toll stays at one after it took a direct hit from the hurricane.

KOREAS-DIPLOMACY

Koreas hold high-level peace talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Koreas are holding high-level talks to discuss engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with the North.

South Korea said Monday’s talks will be aimed at finding ways to carry out peace agreements announced after last month’s summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Moon and Kim then committed to reviving economic cooperation when possible, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end and allow such activity, and holding a groundbreaking ceremony by year’s end on an ambitious project to connect their roads and railways.

The North and South also announced measures to reduce conventional military threats.

The chief delegates to the talks are South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his counterpart, Ri Son Gwon.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Study: Without Medicaid expansion, poor forgo medical care

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government report says that low-income people in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid are much more likely to forgo needed medical care than the poor in other states.

The study due out Monday from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office finds that nearly 20 percent of low-income people in states that did not expand Medicaid passed up needed medical care because of cost.

That is more than double the share going without in states that expanded the program under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Medicaid expansion has been an issue in states from Utah to Georgia as Election Day nears.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden requested the report. He says it provides the most detailed look yet at real-world differences that Medicaid expansion can make.

ELECTIONS 2018-SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS TAX-HOMELESSNESS

San Francisco to vote on taxing rich businesses for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A measure on San Francisco’s Nov. 6 ballot would raise taxes on the city’s wealthiest companies to help thousands of homeless and mentally ill residents.

Proposition C is the latest battle between big business and social services advocates who demand that corporate America pay to solve inequities exacerbated by its success.

In San Francisco, it’s also become an intriguing fight between recently elected Mayor London Breed, who is opposed, and philanthropist Marc Benioff, who supports the measure. His company is the city’s largest private employer.

The measure is expected to raise up to $300 million a year, nearly doubling what the incredibly rich city already spends on battling a decades-old problem.

In June, Seattle leaders repealed a per-employee tax that would have raised $50 million a year after Amazon pushed back.

ELECTION 2018-BATTLE FOR CONGRESS

GOP plays blame game while fighting to save House majority

NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans have begun to concede defeat in the evolving fight to preserve the House majority.

The party’s candidates may not go quietly, but from the Arizona mountains to suburban Denver to the cornfields of Iowa, the GOP’s most powerful players this midterm season are shifting resources away from vulnerable Republican House candidates deemed too far gone and toward those thought to have a better chance of political survival.

Already, Republican strategists and spending patterns by both sides indicate GOP defeat in as many as a dozen House races — halfway to the number Democrats need to seize the House majority this fall. Dozens more seats are in play.

And as Republicans initiate a strategic triage to preserve their delicate House majority, the early Republican-on-Republican blame game has begun as well.

ALCS

Price, Red Sox bounce back, beat Astros 7-5, tie ALCS 1-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Price was good enough, the Red Sox bullpen was even better, and Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered a go-ahead, three-run double off the Green Monster on Sunday night to lead Boston to a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros and tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.

Price fell one out short of his first career postseason win as a starter but still went back to the winning clubhouse for the first time in 11 playoff starts.

Craig Kimbrel gave up an RBI single to Jose Altuve with two outs in the ninth before Alex Bregman hit a flyball that was caught on the warning track in left field to end it, handing Houston its first loss in five playoff games this year.

Astros starter Gerrit Cole, so dominant in his Division Series start against Cleveland, gave up a season-high five runs.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Houston, followed by two more at Minute Maid Park and a chance for the defending World Series champion Astros to clinch a second straight AL pennant at home.

CHIEFS-PATRIOTS

Brady, Patriots top Chiefs for wild 43-40 win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 on Sunday night after blowing a big halftime lead.

Tom Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his 200th victory as a starting quarterback, tops all-time. Brady also passed former teammate Adam Vinatieri for most career wins in the regular season and playoffs combined with 227.

It was the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1).

New England (4-2) led 24-9 at intermission, but Patrick Mahomes directed an impressive rally by Kansas City in the second half. He finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in his first loss as a starting quarterback, with three of his four TD passes going to Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half, but was unflappable down the stretch. He found Hill for a 75-yard touchdown pass that tied the game with just over three minutes remaining.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.