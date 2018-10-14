ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-RALLIES Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s rallies once were the cornerstone of an unconventional, star-powered presidential campaign that didn’t rely on traditional…

Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s rallies once were the cornerstone of an unconventional, star-powered presidential campaign that didn’t rely on traditional organizing and defied every expectation.

Now they’re being deployed with gusto as Trump and his team work frantically to defy polls and historic precedent and save his Republican majority in Congress in next month’s elections.

Trump has been aggressively campaigning across the county to try to boost vulnerable Republicans before Election Day.

Trump’s team believes his appearances fire up his loyal base, countering the wave of Democratic enthusiasm that polls suggest will lead to significant Democratic gains, especially in the House.

But after more than 350 rallies since he first began his presidential run, some things have changed.

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Rubio says reassess ties if Saudi killed writer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the U.S.-Saudi relations may need “to be completely revised” if an investigation finds the kingdom’s government responsible for the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

Republican Marco Rubio of Florida says that includes the multi-billion dollar arms deal that President Donald Trump wants to preserve.

Rubio tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “we can never be a voice for human rights anywhere in the world if we allow a situation like this to go forward and us do nothing about it.”

The senator calls Saudi Arabia “a key leverage and hedge point against Iranian influence in the region.”

But, he adds, that “cannot supersede our commitment to human rights.”

If the Saudis are implicated, Rubio says there would be no pro-Saudi contingent in Congress “that’s going to stick with our relationship with Saudi Arabia as it’s currently structured

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump to visit storm-hit Florida, Georgia

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia on Monday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Trump will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. The White House isn’t identifying areas the president will visit.

Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle last week as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds that practically flattened the town of Mexico Beach. The storm then raced through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, killing at least 17 people so far.

At a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky, Trump praised individuals involved in the massive recovery effort and pledged that “we will not rest until the job is done.”

Trump toured parts of the Carolinas last month after Hurricane Florence.

BORDER PATROL-MISCONDUCT

Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by US agents

HOUSTON (AP) — Immigration authorities detain and process thousands of people every month who cross the U.S. border without permission.

But when detained people try to make claims of misconduct, advocates say they run into a series of hurdles that make their complaints difficult to substantiate.

An internal government report details the hurdles faced by two sisters who accused a Border Patrol agent of conducting an improper strip search.

In July 2016, two sisters reported within hours of being detained that an agent ordered them to remove their clothes. The allegations included that he touched their genitals during the search. The agent denied the allegations.

Border Patrol guidelines prohibit male agents to strip-search female detainees “except in exigent circumstances,” and only then with another agent present to observe.

Despite the sisters’ testimony, investigators dismissed the case for lack of evidence.

AP-EU-REL-VATICAN-SAINTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: New saint gives Salvadorans ‘happiest day’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in El Salvador’s capital to celebrate slain Archbishop Oscar Romero being declared a saint.

Church bells pealed in unison throughout the country and large crowds watched on large video screens in front of San Salvador’s cathedral as Pope Francis recited the rite of canonization for Romero and Pope Paul VI on Sunday.

Maria Tolentina Martinez got there on Saturday morning to assure herself a good viewing spot. She said: “This is the happiest day of my life.”

Romero was assassinated in 1980 for his defense of El Salvador’s poor. On Sunday, Francis wore the blood-stained rope belt Romero was wearing when he was gunned down in 1980

A large banner hanging on the National Palace in San Salvador quoted Romero: “Let my blood be a seed of liberty.”

MATTIS-VIETNAM

Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is making his second trip this year to Vietnam, and it’s a sign of how much the Trump administration is trying to counter China’s military assertiveness by cozying up to smaller nations in the region.

The visit begins Tuesday and shows how far U.S.-Vietnamese relations have advanced since the Vietnam War.

Mattis will visit Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city and the economic center. It used to be known as Saigon.

Mattis also plans to visit an air base and meet with his Vietnamese counterpart.

The trip originally was to include a visit to Beijing, but that stop was canceled amid rising tensions over trade and defense issues.

These tensions have served to accentuate the potential for a stronger U.S. partnership with Vietnam.

2018-SENATE-NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota Democrat Heitkamp scrambles to catch Cramer

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An already tenuous bid for a second term has taken on new urgency for North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp since she voted against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Heitkamp is scrambling to find her footing amid fears that the race against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer is slipping away, and with it Democrats’ slim hopes of a Senate majority.

Trailing in polls with barely three weeks until Election Day, Heitkamp plans to camp out in North Dakota and lean harder into the same strategy, relying heavily on the economic hit her export-heavy state has taken under the Trump administration’s escalating trade war with China.

She also is considering a direct advertising attack on Cramer for awkward comments on sensitive subjects, especially related to the Kavanaugh confirmation.

ELECTION 2018-DEMOCRATS-HEALTH CARE

New strategy: Democrats go all-in on health care in midterms

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump may be the impetus for Democratic anger that is powering the midterm elections, but the Democrats’ top issue isn’t the president. It’s health care.

Democrats are hoping to make Republicans pay for trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act last year. For four election cycles, Republicans vowed to repeal the law and blamed it for rising health costs. Now Democrats have turned the tables on the GOP.

The debate is at the center of the crucial race for Arizona’s open Senate seat. Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has spent almost the entire campaign talking about health care. Republican Martha McSally voted for the GOP health bill and has been the target of millions of dollars of Democratic ads on the subject. She says it’s a scare campaign.

MISSING LATINO SITES

US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say

GLORIETA PASS, N.M. (AP) — The lack of historical markers and preserved historical sites connected to Latino civil rights worries scholars who feel the scarcity is affecting how Americans see Hispanics in U.S. history.

Sites historically linked to key moments in U.S. Latino civil rights lie forgotten, decaying or endanger of quietly dissolving into the past without acknowledgement.

The birth home of farmworker union leader Cesar Chavez sits abandoned in Yuma, Arizona. The Corpus Christi, Texas, office of Dr. Hector P. Garcia, where the Mexican American civil rights movement was sparked, is gone.

Preservation activists say more needs to be done to save sites.

University of Texas journalism professor Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez says people want to see and feel history.

She says markers are a daily reminder.

LIMOUSINE CRASH

Schumer: Feds haven’t done enough to investigate limo safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says there are glaring gaps in safety data about limousines because federal officials haven’t done enough to investigate limo wrecks.

The Senate’s top Democrat says Saturday that the National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t thoroughly investigated a single limousine crash since 2015.

His criticism comes about a week after a limousine crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people.

The NTSB agreed to investigate limo wrecks on a case-by-case basis after a 2015 crash that killed four women on New York’s Long Island.

Crash data compiled by The Associated Press shows there were seven limousine crashes in 2015 and two in 2016.

Schumer wants the NTSB to issue immediate safety recommendations on stretch limousines.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss declined to comment on Saturday.

