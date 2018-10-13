Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-AMERICAN PASTOR-THE LATEST The Latest: Freed pastor prays for Trump in Oval Office WASHINGTON (AP) — American pastor Andrew Brunson, recently freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey, has asked God for “supernatural…

The Latest: Freed pastor prays for Trump in Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — American pastor Andrew Brunson, recently freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey, has asked God for “supernatural wisdom” for President Donald Trump.

Trump and Brunson are meeting Saturday at the White House shortly after Brunson returned to the U.S.

Brunson told Trump that “you really fought for us.”

Brunson also joked that he filed an absentee ballot from detention after Trump asked Brunson’s wife, Norine, who she voted for in 2016.

The pastor was first detained in Turkey in October 2016.

The 50-year-old North Carolina native, who flew out of Turkey on Friday, says he now plans to spend time with his children and pray about the future.

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump reluctant to cancel arms sales to Saudis

ISTANBUL (AP) — President Donald Trump says “we would be punishing ourselves” by canceling arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump says the sale is a “tremendous order for our companies.” He says if the kingdom doesn’t buy its weaponry from the United States, they will buy it from Russia.

Trump also said on Saturday that he would meet with Khashoggi’s family. But he says he has not discussed Khashoggi with Saudi King Salman as he said Friday he would do.

Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the Saudi ruling family, disappeared more than a week ago after he was last seen on video entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Published reports based on anonymous sources say he was killed by the Saudis.

Saudi has said the claim is “baseless.”

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Florida officials fear Michael’s death toll will rise

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Search and rescue personnel are continuing to comb through the ruins of a small Florida Panhandle community destroyed by Hurricane Michael, which has left hundreds thousands without power and without easy access to supplies.

So far, one body has been found in Mexico Beach, but authorities say there is little doubt the death toll will rise. The tally of lives lost across the South stood at 15.

Crews with dogs went door-to-door Saturday in Mexico Beach, pushing aside debris to get inside badly damaged structures in a second wave of searches following what they described as an initial, “hasty” search of the area.

Authorities have set up distribution centers to dole out food and water to victims. They’ve also set up a triage tent to treat residents stepping on nails and cutting themselves on debris.

TROPICAL WEATHER-FLORIDA INSURANCE

Florida insurers to weather effects of Michael, analysts say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While Florida’s disjointed property insurance system will take a multibillion dollar loss from Hurricane Michael damages, analysts say it should be able to pay claims without problems thanks to sufficient reserves and backups.

Analysts estimate private insurers will pay $6 billion in claims for wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial and industrial properties and vehicles.

Major insurers like Allstate don’t write many homeowners policies in Florida because of the high risk of hurricane losses, leaving the market to smaller companies and Citizens Property — the government-created insurance company for homeowners who couldn’t get property insurance elsewhere.

Insurance analyst Fitch Ratings said the Florida companies can withstand storms like Michael that hit sparsely populated areas of the state, but would struggle if a major storm hit Miami or another big city.

LIMOUSINE CRASH

Combined funeral to be held for 8 killed in NY limo crash

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Urns with the remains of four sisters and four other family members rested at the altar of an upstate New York church for their funeral after last weekend’s limousine crash that killed a total of 20 people.

Mourners lined up for hours on a chilly, cloudy Saturday outside a Roman Catholic church in Amsterdam, New York, to get into the 1 p.m. service.

Many of the victims lived in the area. A half-hour away in Schoharie is the country store where the stretch limo crashed last Saturday after barreling down a hill past a stop sign into another vehicle in the parking lot. All 18 passengers were killed, and two pedestrians.

A week ago, the group was headed to a birthday party at a local brewery.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump campaign plans more rallies for midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says he will rally for GOP candidates in several critical Western states late next week.

The campaign says Trump will campaign Thursday in Missoula, Montana; on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, and on Saturday in Elko, Nevada. The swing is part of an aggressive fall campaign push by the 72-year-old president to energize Republicans and encourage them to vote on Nov. 6 to keep Republicans in control of both houses of Congress.

The latest campaign swing was announced Saturday night as Trump was midway through a campaign rally in Richmond, Kentucky — his fourth rally of the week.

Trump plans to open next week by surveying hurricane damage in Florida and Georgia, though the White House has not announced when he will visit affected areas.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-COLLEGES

#MeToo inspires wave of old misconduct reports to colleges

BOSTON (AP) — Colleges from New England to the West Coast say that they have been seeing an uptick in reports of past sexual misconduct.

A wave of women inspired by the #MeToo have broken sometimes decades of silence in an attempt to acknowledge the wrongdoing, close old wounds and, in some cases, seek justice.

In the first half of 2018, for example, Michigan State University received 22 complaints from two decades ago or longer, according to public records obtained by The Associated Press. In the previous five years combined, there were just nine cases that old.

The reports from deep in the past have also raised big questions about how to investigate such cases and how to usher them through newer discipline systems built upon updated ideas about right and wrong.

PACIFIC WALRUS-DISAPPEARING ICE

As sea ice melts, agency says harm to walruses not proven

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit making its way through federal court in Alaska will decide whether Pacific walruses should be listed as a threatened species, giving them additional protections.

Walruses use sea ice for giving birth, nursing and resting between dives for food but the amount of ice over several decades has steadily declined because of climate warming.

Walruses by late summer come ashore in Alaska and Russia because ice recedes beyond the shallow continental shelf where walruses can dive for clams.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says walruses are adapting to less ice and no one has proven that they need added protection.

The Center for Biological Diversity is fighting the decision.

Climate science director Shaye Wolf says walruses on shores have suffered stampede deaths and are pushed from feeding areas.

NLCS

Turner homers as Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Saturday to even the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

High-powered Los Angeles had just two singles off starter Wade Miley before breaking through against Milwaukee’s vaunted bullpen. Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single and Austin Barnes drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, and Turner’s long drive to left off Jeremy Jeffress put the Dodgers ahead to stay.

It was Turner’s seventh career playoff homer. He was the NLCS co-MVP last year with Chris Taylor when Los Angeles made it to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Miley in its first loss in three weeks, ending a 12-game winning streak. Miley pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his second career playoff start and had two hits in his first multihit game since 2014.

Game 3 is Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler pitches for Los Angeles and Jhoulys Chacin gets the ball for Milwaukee.

OBIT-TAYLOR

Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame fullback for Packers, dies at 83

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor of the Green Bay Packers has died at 83.

The team says he died unexpectedly Saturday at a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He won four NFL titles and scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Taylor played for the Packers from 1958 to 1966 and spent 10 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by Green Bay in the second round out of LSU in 1958. He played in a backfield that featured Paul Hornung and began to thrive when Packers coach Vince Lombardi took over in 1959.

Lombardi came up with the concept of the Packers Sweep, which featured pulling guards and Taylor or Hornung running around the end. But it was 6-foot, 216-pound Taylor who showed the play’s punishing promise.

