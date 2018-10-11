BC-TROPICAL WEATHER Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Michael’s battering waves swamped streets and docks and shrieking winds splintered trees and rooftops. The most powerful hurricane on…

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Michael’s battering waves swamped streets and docks and shrieking winds splintered trees and rooftops. The most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida’s Panhandle left widespread destruction and wasn’t finished Thursday as it crossed Georgia toward the Carolinas, a region still reeling from epic flooding in Hurricane Florence.

Authorities say at least one person died, a man hit by a falling tree on a Panhandle home.

The supercharged storm crashed ashore Wednesday afternoon amid beach resorts and coastal communities, a Category 4 monster packing 155 mph (250 kph) winds. Downgraded to a tropical storm over south Georgia, it was weakening by the hour. But it’s still menacing the Southeast with heavy rains, winds and a threat of spinoff tornadoes.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP

Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a short break from politics at a rally in Pennsylvania to offer his thoughts and prayers for those in the path of Hurricane Michael.

Trump promised to spare no effort in the federal response to damaged areas.

Returning to the upcoming midterm elections, the president told supporters Wednesday night in Erie, Pennsylvania, that Democrats want to impose socialism and take over and destroy the nation’s health care. He also accused Democrats of wanting to abolish America’s borders and allow drugs and gangs to pour in.

Trump told reporters before the rally that he considered canceling the event because of the hurricane but decided he didn’t want to disappoint those waiting for him. In 2012, Trump criticized President Barack Obama for campaigning shortly after Superstorm Sandy.

UNITED STATES-SAUDI-MISSING WRITER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Post: US intel showed Saudi plan to hold writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reports that U.S. intelligence intercepts outlined a Saudi plan to detain a prominent journalist and critic who disappeared a week ago.

The Post, citing anonymous U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence, says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered an operation to lure Jamal Khashoggi from his home in Virginia to Saudi Arabia and then detain him.

Khashoggi vanished last week after visiting the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker says he has reviewed U.S. intelligence reports suggesting that Khashoggi was killed Oct. 2, the day he went to the consulate.

Turkish authorities have said he was killed by an elite Saudi “assassination squad.” The Saudi government has dismissed that allegation.

TOXIC JEWELRY

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Testing shows jewelry loaded with the toxic metal cadmium is on the shelves of national retailers including Ross, Nordstrom Rack and Papaya.

Testing done for the nonprofit Center for Environmental Health showed some jewelry sold with women’s apparel was nearly pure cadmium. Extended exposure to cadmium can cause cancer and reproductive harm.

The center’s testing was on adult jewelry from stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. Results shared with The Associated Press found 31 examples that were at least 40 percent cadmium.

Most of the products were from Ross, which said it has addressed the issue with its supplier. Papaya said it has recalled all the suspect jewelry from its stores nationwide.

In 2012 California and other states outlawed cadmium in children’s jewelry, but no prohibition exists for adult jewelry.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-INDIANA-DONNELLY

Donnelly family business uses import practice he criticizes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has repeatedly attacked his opponent, multimillionaire auto-parts magnate Mike Braun, for importing the products he sells from China.

It’s a potent issue for Donnelly, a Democrat running for re-election in a manufacturing state.

But it ignores one inconvenient fact: Records reviewed by The Associated Press show a family business Donnelly owned stock in has received shipments of materials from the Asian country for much of this decade.

That sets Donnelly up for charges of hypocrisy in the final weeks of the campaign, while undercutting one of his main attacks against Braun.

Donnelly says he sold his stock in the company and accuses Braun of benefiting from “Chinese labor at the expense of Hoosier workers.”

TIMBERWOLVES-BUTLER

Jimmy Butler to ESPN: I was ‘brutally honest’ with Wolves

Jimmy Butler returned to practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season, and told ESPN in an interview that he was “brutally honest” with teammates and other officials in that workout.

Butler asked the Timberwolves to trade him elsewhere last month, and said during an interview that was taped and aired on Wednesday that much of an earlier ESPN report that he had outbursts during the practice was largely accurate.

Minnesota has engaged many teams in trade talks, Miami in particular, before those negotiations broke down over the weekend.

Butler is a four-time All-Star who can become a free agent after the season. His impasse with the Timberwolves is now in its fourth week, starting when he told coach Tom Thibodeau before training camp that he wants to be traded.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-TENNESSEE-DEBATE

Tennessee Senate candidates exchange barbs in final debate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn repeatedly attempted to tie her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen to national Democrats in their second and final debate. Meanwhile, the former Tennessee governor deflected the attacks by once again promising to improve bipartisanship in Congress.

The two candidates exchanged barbs and went on the aggressive during Wednesday’s hour-long event. The debate took place at the University of Tennessee’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy.

Blackburn used former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as her example of Democrats Bredesen supports in almost all of her responses to various questions.

Bredesen countered he would not let party tribalism get in the way of getting things done in Washington D.C.

The two are competing in a race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

LIMOUSINE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Limo co. operator had packed bags when arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor says the New York limousine company operator charged with criminally negligent homicide in a crash that killed 20 people had packed bags with him when he was arrested.

Nauman Hussain showed little emotion as he was arraigned Wednesday in Cobleskill. He didn’t comment as he left court after posting $150,000 bond.

A judge entered a not-guilty plea for him.

Hussain’s lawyer, Lee Kindlon has said his 28-year-old client isn’t guilty and police rushed to judgment as they investigated Saturday’s limo crash in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR’-ee). Two pedestrians and 18 people in the limo were killed.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery says Hussain had luggage with him when his car was stopped Wednesday near Albany.

Kindlon says Hussain felt unsafe at home because he’d gotten threats.

