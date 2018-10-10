Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

UNITED NATIONS-HALEY’S RESIGNATION Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nikki Haley came to her job as the top U.S. diplomat at the United Nations with no foreign policy…

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nikki Haley came to her job as the top U.S. diplomat at the United Nations with no foreign policy experience, but in less than two years she made many friends — even among ambassadors from countries at odds with the Trump administration’s policies.

Tuesday’s sudden announcement that she was leaving by the end of the year ricocheted through U.N. headquarters like a lightning bolt, with many expressing shock, and some sadness.

“It was a surprise, not a very pleasant one for me personally,” said Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

The ambassadors on the powerful U.N. Security Council who worked closely with Haley praised her — a testament to her skills and success as a diplomat — though many of their countries, including America’s traditional allies, have issues with U.S. policy.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Experts: Storm could be one of Panhandle’s worst

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) — Worried meteorologists now expect a strengthening Hurricane Michael to slam into the Florida Panhandle as one of the worst storms in the region’s history.

The National Hurricane Center’s late Tuesday forecast predicted the storm would approach the central Panhandle region Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 130 mph (210 kph) .

Says meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com, “I guess it’s the worst case scenario. I don’t think anyone would have experienced this in the Panhandle.”

He further told The Associated Press on Tuesday night: “This is going to have structure damaging winds along the coast and hurricane force winds inland.”

At least three outside meteorologists lit up social media saying how worrisome the storm looked, prefacing their alerts by saying it isn’t hype.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Feinstein calls Trump attack ‘an embarrassment’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is calling President Donald Trump’s attack on her handling of an allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “ridiculous and an embarrassment.”

The ranking member of the Judiciary Committee is again denying she breached the confidence of Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.

Feinstein says: “Dr. Blasey Ford knows I kept her confidence, she and her lawyers said so repeatedly. Republican senators admit it. Even the reporter who broke the story said it wasn’t me or my staff. The president’s remarks are ridiculous and an embarrassment.”

At a political rally in Iowa on Tuesday, Trump alleged Feinstein leaked the allegation to sink Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The crowd chanted “Lock her up!”

BC-APFN-SAUDI ARABIA-MISSING WRITER

Fiancée asks Trump to help Post’s missing Saudi contributor

ISTANBUL (AP) — The fiancée of a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post is asking President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to “help shed light” on his disappearance.

In a column published Wednesday by the Post, Hatice Cengiz wrote: “I also urge Saudi Arabia, especially King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to show the same level of sensitivity and release CCTV footage from the consulate.”

Writer Jamal Khashoggi, who had written critically about Prince Mohammed and the kingdom, vanished Oct. 2 while on a trip to the consulate to get paperwork so he could be married to Cengiz.

Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed, an allegation dismissed as “baseless” by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey said Tuesday it would search the Saudi Consulate. Saudi officials haven’t acknowledged that.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kavanaugh takes Supreme Court spot for 1st time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh has taken the bench with his new Supreme Court colleagues for the first time.

The new justice dived into his new job, asking a handful of questions in the first arguments of the day following a traditional welcome from Chief Justice John Roberts, who wished Kavanaugh “a long and happy career in our common calling.”

In court, Kavanaugh asked questions of both sides in arguments over increased prison sentences for repeat offenders. He jumped in with his first question after most of the other justices had spoken.

Questions from Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s two high-court picks, suggested they could vote against the Trump administration and side with a criminal defendant from Florida who is fighting an increase in his sentence.

IMMIGRATION-THE BATTLE FOR ALEXA

AP Investigation: Deported parents can lose custody of kids

When she was two years old, Alexa Flores was separated from her mother by federal agents and sent to a foster family. Her mother was deported to El Salvador, but Alexa’s foster family became convinced the girl would be harmed by her mother if they reunited.

The foster parents sought, and were granted, temporary custody by a state judge. The case exposes holes in the U.S. legal system that could allow deported mothers and fathers to have their parental rights terminated.

Today, with hundreds of those parents deported thousands of miles away, the risk has grown exponentially.

Alexa’s mom eventually got her daughter back to El Salvador. But at 3 years old, the girl had spent a third of her life away from her mother and no longer spoke Spanish.

MUSIC-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Swift wins at AMAs, encourages fans to vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift won artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

She beat out Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone at the fan-voted show Tuesday night.

The singer, who opened up politically in a lengthy Instagram post this week, used her speech to encourage fans to vote.

“I just wanted to make a mention at the fact that this award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on November 6.”

She also won tour of the year and favorite pop/rock album with “reputation.”

ALDS-RED SOX-YANKEES

Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Craig Kimbrel and the Boston Red Sox held off the Yankees’ ninth-inning rally that ended with a video replay, eliminating New York with a 4-3 victory Tuesday night that set up a postseason rematch with the World Series champion Houston Astros.

Trailing in Game 4 of the AL Division Series, the Yankees scored twice in the ninth and had runners at first and second with two outs. Gleyber Torres hit a slow roller that third baseman Eduardo Nunez charged and threw across the diamond.

Boston first baseman Steve Pearce stretched for an outstanding catch that nipped Torres. The Yankees immediately challenged and, with a sellout crowd standing and hoping, the out call was upheld after a 63-second look.

J.D. Martinez and the 108-win Red Sox reached the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2013. A year after losing to the Astros in the ALDS, Boston will open the best-of-seven matchup against them Saturday night at Fenway Park.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

LIMOUSINE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: State says limo owner was warned not to use it

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A state transportation official says the owner of the limousine that crashed and killed 20 people in upstate New York was warned not to operate the vehicle after it failed an inspection.

Department of Transportation spokesman Joseph Morrissey says Tuesday that the 2001 Ford Excursion that crashed Saturday was placed out of service after a September inspection and was subject to additional inspections.

Lee Kindlon, attorney for Prestige Limousine, says code violations cited in a Sept. 4 inspection had been corrected and the limousine cleared for service. Morrissey says that’s “categorically false.”

The limousine ran a stop sign and crashed on a rural road 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Albany on Saturday, killing the driver, all 17 passengers and two pedestrians.

State police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.

TRUMP-HALEY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Haley departure raises question about Trump team

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s abrupt announcement that she is resigning has raised fresh questions about President Donald Trump’s team.

The news has blindsided some key U.S. allies and many congressional Republicans involved in foreign policy matters.

It comes less than a month before congressional elections, thwarting White House efforts to project an image of stability. The loss of one of the highest-profile women in the administration comes at a time when women’s votes are being vigorously pursued.

Trump says he’s narrowed down a short list of five people to replace Haley. Former White House adviser Dina Powell is among those on the short list.

