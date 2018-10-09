Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST The Latest: Kavanaugh promises to be ‘team player’ on court WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the Supreme Court “is not a partisan or political institution,” and is promising to…

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kavanaugh promises to be ‘team player’ on court

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the Supreme Court “is not a partisan or political institution,” and is promising to “always be a team player on a team of nine.”

The Senate vote approving Kavanaugh’s nomination followed a bitter partisan fight that became a firestorm after sexual misconduct allegations emerged. He emphatically denied the allegations.

Kavanaugh is describing the confirmation process as “contentious and emotional” but says he has “no bitterness.”

Kavanaugh says all four of the clerks who will work for him at the high court are women.

He was sworn in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy at an entirely ceremonial event Monday at the White House. Kavanaugh officially became a member of the high court Saturday. The other eight justices are all in attendance.

LIMOUSINE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Over 1,000 honor limo crash victims at vigil

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Over 1,000 people have jammed a riverside park to honor the victims of a limo crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

Some relatives of the dead shed tears as local officials expressed solidarity with them at Monday’s vigil in Amsterdam, New York. Some victims lived in the small city.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko told the families, in his words, “We are crushed with you, we are crushed for you.” He’s a Democrat from Amsterdam.

The ceremony ended with participants lifting candles above their heads to signal unity and perseverance.

The 19-seater limo ran a stop sign and hit a parked SUV on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR’-ee). Two pedestrians and all 18 people in the limo died. The passengers were headed to a 30th birthday party.

IMMIGRATION-THE BATTLE FOR ALEXA

AP Investigation: Deported parents can lose custody of kids

When she was two years old, Alexa Flores was separated from her mother by federal agents and sent to a foster family. Her mother was deported to El Salvador, but Alexa’s foster family became convinced the girl would be harmed by her mother if they reunited.

The foster parents sought, and were granted, temporary custody by a state judge. The case exposes holes in the U.S. legal system that could allow deported mothers and fathers to have their parental rights terminated.

Today, with hundreds of those parents deported thousands of miles away, the risk has grown exponentially.

Alexa’s mom eventually got her daughter back to El Salvador. But at 3 years old, the girl had spent a third of her life away from her mother and no longer spoke Spanish.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hurricane Michael is continuing to intensify

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Michael is continuing to intensify and storm surge and hurricane warnings are in effect for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

By 11 p.m. Monday, Michael’s top sustained winds were around 90 mph (144 kph) as it headed north at 12 mph (19 kph).

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is located about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Apalachicola, Florida. Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 35 miles (56 kilometers) and tropical-storm-force winds outward about 175 miles (281 kilometers)

Forecasters say the center of Michael will continue to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday into the evening.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Okaloosa/Walton County line to the Anclote River in Florida. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Alabama/Florida border to the Suwannee River in Florida.

TRUMP-ROSENSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he has no plans to fire Rosenstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a reprieve for Rod Rosenstein, saying he has no plans to fire his deputy attorney general.

Rosenstein’s future has been the source of intense speculation since news reports last month that in early 2017 he had discussed the possibilities of secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to have him removed from office.

Trump traveled with Rosenstein to an international police chiefs’ conference in Florida Monday.

As he returned to the White House, Trump told reporters: “I’m not making any changes. We just had a very nice talk. We actually get along.”

Rosenstein later attended the ceremonial swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

ALDS-RED SOX-YANKEES

Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 16-1 on Monday night to grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series.

Andrew Benintendi lined a three-run double and Holt tripled home two more in a seven-run fourth inning that quickly turned the latest playoff matchup between these longtime rivals into a laugher. Handed a big early lead, Nathan Eovaldi shut down his former team during New York’s most lopsided defeat in 396 postseason games.

Boston battered an ineffective Luis Severino and silenced a charged-up Yankee Stadium crowd that emptied out fast on a night when Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora made all the right moves. By the ninth, backup catcher Austin Romine was on the mound for New York — he gave up a two-run homer to Holt that completed his cycle.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in the Bronx, where the 108-win Red Sox can put away the wild-card Yankees for good and advance to the AL Championship Series against Houston. Rick Porcello is scheduled to pitch for Boston against CC Sabathia.

SAINTS-BREES-RECORD

Saints’ Brees becomes NFL all-time yards passing leader

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing — and he did it in style.

The 39-year-old Brees eclipsed Peyton Manning’s previous record of 71,940 yards with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre’Quan Smith during Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins.

After the record-breaking completion, officials stopped the game and the game ball was handed over to Pro Football Hall of Fame officials on the sideline while the Superdome crowd offered a standing ovation. Brees removed his helmet and hugged his wife, Brittany, and four children on the sideline.

Earlier this season, Brees broke Brett Favre’s career record of 6,300 completions. Brees still needs 42 touchdown passes to surpass Manning’s record of 539, something the Saints quarterback could achieve next season if he maintains his current level of play. But Brees also would have to outpace Tom Brady, who has 500 TD passes, the only active player with more than Brees in that category.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS

Brazilians weigh stark visions of future in runoff election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians showed their disgust with corruption and rising crime in the first round of presidential voting, nearly giving an outright victory to a brash-speaking former army captain who has promised to restore “traditional values,” give police a freer hand to shoot drug traffickers and to jail crooked politicians.

But with far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro getting 46 percent of the vote Sunday, short of the 50-plus percent he needed, voters also signaled they were not quite ready to make a final decision. On Oct. 28, Bolsonaro will face in a runoff second-place finisher Fernando Haddad, the Workers’ Party standard-bearer who was appointed by jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

Bolsonaro was expected to come out in front, but he far outperformed predictions, blazing past competitors with more financing and institutional backing.

NETFLIX-PRODUCTION HUB

Netflix chooses New Mexico for new US production hub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is negotiating to buy an existing multimillion-dollar studio complex in the state’s largest city.

It is the company’s first purchase of such a property, and local officials said Monday that upcoming production work by Netflix in Albuquerque and other New Mexico communities is expected to result in $1 billion in spending over the next decade.

More than $14 million in public economic development funding is being tapped. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, both touted the investment and said years of work to put New Mexico on the movie-making map are paying off.

Previous Netflix series produced in New Mexico include the Emmy-winning limited series “Godless” and “Longmire.”

