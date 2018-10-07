SUPREME COURT-CONSERVATIVES ASCENDANT Supreme Court moves right, but how far, how fast? WASHINGTON (AP) — The moment that conservatives have dreamed about for decades has arrived with Brett Kavanaugh joining the Supreme Court. But with…

SUPREME COURT-CONSERVATIVES ASCENDANT

Supreme Court moves right, but how far, how fast?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The moment that conservatives have dreamed about for decades has arrived with Brett Kavanaugh joining the Supreme Court.

But with it comes the shadow of a bitter confirmation fight that’s likely to hang over the court as it takes on divisive issues, especially those dealing with politics and women’s rights.

With Kavanaugh taking the place of the more moderate Anthony Kennedy, conservatives should have a working majority of five justices to restrict abortion rights, limit the use of race in college admissions and rein in federal regulators.

Yet Kavanaugh may have a hard time putting behind him the tumultuous confirmation process, which ended with the Senate voting 50-48 to confirm him Saturday. That was the narrowest margin of victory for a Supreme Court nominee in 137 years.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: GOP Senate could act on 2020 high-court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that a Republican-controlled Senate would act on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court in 2020, a presidential election year, should a vacancy arise.

McConnell had blocked a vote on Democratic President Barack Obama’s choice of Merrick Garland to the high court in 2016, citing tradition of not filling vacancies in a presidential election year.

But when asked on “Fox News Sunday” if that would apply in 2020, McConnell said: “We’ll see if there is a vacancy.”

He says in 1880 a vacancy was not filled when the Senate was controlled by the party opposing the president.

Democrats often call McConnell hypocritical on his standard for considering nominees. The two oldest justices are Democratic appointees. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85; Stephen Breyer is 80.

LIMOUSINE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Aunt says limo was on way to birthday party

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — The aunt of one of the victims in a limousine crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York says the vehicle was on its way to a birthday celebration.

Valerie Abeling says newlyweds Erin Vertucci and Shane McGowan were among those killed. She says Vertucci was 34 and McGowan was 30.

Abeling says her daughter had been invited along but was unable to go.

She says the family has not learned much about the circumstances of the crash.

She says “our lives have been changed forever.”

Officials say Saturday’s crash in Schoharie (sko-HAYR’-ee) was the deadliest transportation accident in the U.S. since a 2009 plane crash in Buffalo, New York, killed 50 people.

FRANCE-INTERPOL PRESIDENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Interpol president resigns amid Beijing probe

LYON, France (AP) — Interpol says a Chinese official who was reported missing has resigned as head of the international police agency. The update came after Beijing announced Meng Hongwei was under investigation in China.

Interpol said Sunday night that Meng had resigned as president of the agency’s executive committee, effectively immediately. It did not say why.

Meng is China’s vice minister of public security. His whereabouts and status have been mysteries since his wife reported Friday that she had not heard from him since he went to China at the end of September.

The disciplinary organ of China’s ruling Communist Party said Sunday night that Meng is “currently under the monitoring and investigation” of China’s new anti-corruption body, for unspecified legal violations.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, said the senior vice president of its executive committee, Kim Jong Yang of South Korea, would become acting president.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brazil investigates photos of guns in polls

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral court is investigating images that went viral on social media of supporters of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro bringing guns to their polling stations.

One image shows a gun on the top of the electronic voting machine and Bolsonaro’s face on the screen in a school of Sao Joao de Meriti, outside Rio de Janeiro. Another shows a voter using his gun to press buttons in the machine to vote for Bolsonaro in the southern Brazilian city of Cachoeiro do Sul.

The two images quickly spread in WhatsApp groups, which are heavily used by Bolsonaro supporters to spread their messages.

Guns are not allowed in polling stations in Brazil.

BOSNIA-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Polls close in vote setting Bosnia’s course

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Polls have closed in Bosnia, where a general election could decide whether the country remains locked in disputes from a brutal ethnic war or advances toward European Union and NATO membership.

Some 3.3 million people were eligible to vote on Sunday for an array of institutions in Bosnia’s complex governing system, created by a peace accord that ended the 1992-95 war that killed 100,000 people.

The country consists of a Serb-run and a Muslim-Croat entity with joint institutions in a central government. Voters cast ballots for the three-person Bosnian presidency, the Serb president, and the two entities’ parliaments and cantonal authorities.

The campaign was marred by divisive rhetoric and allegations of irregularities. Bosnian election officials said several incidents were reported, but that they didn’t jeopardize the election.

KAVANAUGH-BLUE STATE LAWSUITS

Cases pitting Trump against blue states will test Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states.

They revolve around a host of issues that include health care, immigration, auto emission standards and a free-flowing internet.

Kavanaugh’s lashing out against “left-wing opposition groups” and others during the recent Senate hearing over a high school-era sexual assault allegation raised questions about whether he can be impartial. That’s especially a concern in cases that revolve around Democratic policies.

He subsequently wrote in an op-ed that he will keep an open mind in every case.

POMPEO-ASIA

Pompeo ends 4th NKorea trip; meets Kim to push denuke effort

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wrapped up his fourth visit to North Korea after meeting Kim Jong Un to seek elusive progress in efforts to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons.

Pompeo tweeted on his arrival in Seoul that he had met with Kim and that they “continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit.”

He said, “Thanks for hosting me and my team.”

Pompeo had flown to Pyongyang from Tokyo after talks there with Japan’s prime minister during which he pledged the Trump administration would coordinate and unify its strategy for denuclearization with allies. Japan has been wary of the initiative but South Korea has embraced it.

REFUGEE CAP

Trump refugee policy leaves thousands stranded outside US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of refugees entering the U.S. has fallen to historic lows.

The U.S. admitted 22,491 refugees in the budget year that ended Sept. 30. That’s one-quarter of the number allowed to enter two years ago and the lowest since Congress passed a law in 1980 creating the modern resettlement system.

That’s less than half the maximum the Trump administration had said it would allow. For the budget year that’s just begun, the ceiling is capped at 30,000. That compares with 85,000 in 2016.

There were 140 Iraqis accepted during the just-ended budget year, down from 6,886 the year before.

Part of the reason for the slowdown is tighter security that administration officials say is necessary for U.S. safety and security.

HAITI-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 5.2-magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.2 magnitude aftershock has rattled northern Haiti, a day after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake left at least 12 dead and 188 injured at the same location.

The USGS says the aftershock’s epicenter was located 15.8 kilometers (9.8 miles) north-northwest of Port-de-Paix, and had a depth of 10 kilometers. It struck at about 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

“It was an aftershock. It was at the same location,” said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS. “This is the first significant aftershock”.

At the time, emergency teams were bringing relief to victims of Saturday’s quake, which toppled cinderblock homes and rickety buildings. Authorities said at least 12 people died and 188 were injured.

Haiti’s civil protection agency issued a statement saying that houses were destroyed in cities of Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, Chansolme and Turtle Island by Saturday’s temblor.

