SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH

Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation.

The 53-year-old judge made what were in effect closing arguments by acknowledging that he became “very emotional” when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week. But in an op-ed published Thursday he insists he remains the same “hardworking, even-keeled” person as always.

Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error. Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE

French say no more signs of life in Indonesia hotel rubble

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — French rescuers say they’ve been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

The five-member team from French organization Pompiers de l’urgence said late Thursday its life-searching sensor “detected the presence of a victim” under thick concrete in the wreckage of the Mercure Hotel in Palu. The device can pick up breathing and heartbeats, but the team also cautioned gas leaks and other factors can result in false positives.

The team stopped digging overnight. But after an hour of searching Friday morning, team member Philip Besson said they couldn’t find the signal again.

He didn’t give further details. Local rescuers were continuing to dig at the site.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-RIDING THE WAVE

Crew recount terror of tsunami that dumped ferry in village

WANI, Indonesia (AP) — The captain and crew sailing the Sabuk Nusantara ferry to new owners got the task done and then some.

The hulking ship was bounced like a basketball as a massive earthquake rocked an Indonesian island.

A week after the magnitude 7.5 quake and tsunami, the captain and 20 crew remain on the ferry, waiting for a decision on whether it can be put back to sea.

To the crew, the sudden drop in water level was bewildering and it seemed like the Earth was rising. Petty officer Imat saw the ground get higher and the pier had collapsed, then “I could see a wave, a dark high wave” he couldn’t imagine.

The captain estimated the ferry now lies about 50 meters (yards) from its original position at the dock.

ELECTION 2018-GOP ENTHUSIASM

Kavanaugh bump? GOP fights for new energy as vote nears

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is threatening to erode Democrats’ enthusiasm advantage as the fiery debate over his Supreme Court nominee enters its final phase.

Political strategists suggest the GOP’s enthusiastic embrace of Brett Kavanaugh despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct may have shifted the political landscape — at least temporarily — by injecting new energy into the most passionate Republican voters a month before the election.

Trump’s aggressive defense of Kavanaugh has resonated particularly with white working-class men, who are a shrinking voting bloc nationally but remain a critical segment of Trump’s political base.

Democrats have claimed an undisputed enthusiasm advantage early in the Trump era. But even a small erosion in the so-called enthusiasm gap could make a big difference on Election Day.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD

Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is watching closely for word of a verdict in the case of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The jury determining Officer Jason Van Dyke’s fate is expected to continue deliberations Friday after starting them on Thursday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off and put officers on 12-hour shifts. A police spokesman says an extra 4,000 officers will be on the street.

The city saw protests after video of the shooting was released in 2015, and activists have been planning how they might react to a verdict.

Prosecutors contend the shooting was unjustified and that Van Dyke was planning to shoot the teen before getting out of his squad car. Defense attorneys said Van Dyke reacted properly to the knife-wielding teen.

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

Disbarred lawyer, 74, accused of shooting 7 officers

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney shot seven South Carolina law enforcement officers, using his marksmanship to hold officers back as their comrades lay bleeding on the ground.

Fifty-two-year-old Officer Terrence Carraway died in the Wednesday shooting.

Records and social media posts unearthed Thursday showed that Frederick Hopkins became serious about amateur target-shooting around the time he lost his law license in the 1980s for mishandling money.

In recent years, Hopkins had faced several minor criminal charges, including disorderly conduct in 2014.

Hopkins is accused of opening fire from his home in an affluent neighborhood after deputies tried to carry out a search warrant.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil Thursday night for Carraway inside a Florence church.

NOBEL-PEACE

Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to be announced Friday

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The Nobel Peace Prize is always widely anticipated and sometimes controversial.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which will announce this year’s prize on Friday, has received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations. But only a few dozen of them are known — the committee keeps the list of nominations secret for 50 years, although some candidates are revealed by their nominators.

Among those put forward this year are the Syrian civilian aid group White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The 2018 prize is worth 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million). Past winners who came under criticism include former U.S. President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office.

TRUMP FOUNDATION-INVESTIGATION

New York AG fires another salvo at Trump Foundation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says in a new court filing that the state has a strong case that President Donald Trump ran his charitable foundation with disregard for state and federal law.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood is suing the foundation, saying it broke rules prohibiting charities from engaging in political activity.

Trump’s lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss the case, saying it was politically motivated.

In its latest salvo Thursday, state lawyers reiterated their demand that Trump be barred from being involved in running any charities for 10 years.

They said the foundation was improperly used to benefit Trump personally several times and was turned into a wing of his campaign organization during the 2016 election.

Trump’s lawyers have said any rule violations were minor.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-ARIZONA-KAVANAUGH

2 female Arizona Senate candidates on a Kavanaugh tightrope

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The two congresswomen running for Arizona’s open Senate seat are walking a tightrope on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican Martha McSally has spoken about her own sexual abuse in high school. She is supporting Kavanaugh while also trying to be sympathetic to the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school.

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is running as a centrist who decries partisanship. She only said she opposed Kavanaugh Thursday night after pointedly refraining from criticizing his nomination.

The women are competing for the seat vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake. It was Flake who launched the recent FBI investigation when he said confirming Kavanaugh the day after the hearing on the allegations would be too fast.

