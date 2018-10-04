Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST The Latest: Ford’s lawyers criticize scope of FBI probe WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for the California college professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teens are…

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ford’s lawyers criticize scope of FBI probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for the California college professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teens are criticizing the scope of the re-opened investigation by the FBI.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Wednesday night setting up a Friday vote on whether to limit debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination and move forward.

In a statement Wednesday night, lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say the additional FBI background investigation didn’t include interviewing Ford or the witnesses they say corroborate her testimony. In that light, they say it can’t be called an investigation.

Ford’s lawyers go on to say they are “profoundly disappointed” that those directing the probe “were not interested in seeking the truth.”

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in S. Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities had to use a bullet-proof vehicle to rescue seven police officers in South Carolina who were shot by a man as they tried to serve a warrant.

Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said three deputies were shot around 4 p.m. Wednesday from a man inside a home in an upscale Florence neighborhood.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler says four of his officers were then shot, one fatally, as they rushed to the scene to assist the deputies.

Heidler asked for prayers for the slain officer, calling him the “bravest police officer I have ever known.”

Nunn says the man held children hostage during a two-hour standoff, but they weren’t harmed.

Authorities didn’t name the suspect or say why they were serving the warrant.

AP-US-SUSPICIOUS-LETTERS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Utah man arrested in sending envelope to Trump

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a Utah man has been arrested in connection with suspicious envelopes sent to President Donald Trump and others.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney for Utah said Wednesday that 39-year-old William Clyde Allen III was taken into custody Wednesday in Logan, a small city in northern Utah.

Pentagon authorities say two envelopes were addressed to top military chiefs containing the substance from which the poison ricin is derived.

Another envelope was sent to the president with unknown contents. The Secret Service says it didn’t reach the White House.

A Pentagon spokeswoman says the envelopes addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson, contained castor seeds. They were isolated at a mail screening facility and sent to the FBI.

No attorney was immediately listed for Allen.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE

Little but uncertainty in Indonesian city hit by disasters

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

They are unsure when they’ll be able to rebuild and spend hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators.

Residents whose homes had been destroyed had little but uncertainty on the seventh day since the disasters. But they also had hope more aid would pour into the city of Palu and the surrounding Donggala district on the island of Sulawesi.

The official toll has surpassed 1,400 deaths with thousands injured and 70,000 residents displaced. The death toll was expected to increase, but officials said rescue crews had reached all affected areas.

The U.N. announced a $15 million allocation to bolster relief efforts.

AP-CN-NORTH-AMERICA-TRADE-CANADA

Canada relieved trade deal done, won’t forget Trump attacks

TORONTO (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to make Canada pay after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wouldn’t be bullied in trade talks. Trump called Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest.” He threatened tariffs on cars and slapped them on steel.

The unprecedented attacks on America’s closest ally left a bitter taste. But Canadians mostly feel relieved after reaching a new trade agreement with Trump. Many said it could have been a lot worse. Canada avoided auto tariffs and maintained access to the all-important American market.

The U.S. made few, if any concessions, while Canada provided more access to its dairy sector and allowed Washington to possibly prevent Canada from reaching a free trade deal with China. Canada also was not able to remove steel and aluminum tariffs.

NORTH KOREA-CYBER THEFT

NKorea said to have stolen a fortune in online bank heists

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests have stopped, but its hacking operations to gather intelligence and raise funds for the sanction-strapped government in Pyongyang may be gathering steam.

U.S. security firm FireEye is raising the alarm over a North Korean group it says has stolen hundreds of millions of dollars by infiltrating the computer systems of banks around the world since 2014. It says the group is still operating and poses “an active global threat.”

That is part of a wider pattern of malicious state-backed cyber activity that has led the U.S. to identify North Korea as one of its main online threats.

Last month, the Justice Department charged a North Korean hacker said to have conspired in cyberattacks, including against Bangladesh’s central bank.

North Korea has denied involvement in cyberattacks.

RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyers: Ronaldo accuser suffers from depression

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawyers for a Nevada woman who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her say a psychiatrist determined she suffers post-traumatic stress and depression because of the alleged 2009 attack in Las Vegas.

Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Stovall, told reporters Wednesday that the psychiatrist’s medical opinion is that Mayorga’s psychological injuries made her “incompetent” to legally reach a non-disclosure settlement with Ronaldo’s representatives in 2010.

Mayorga filed a lawsuit last week in state court seeking to void the agreement she signed while accepting $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged encounter.

Ronaldo has denied the accusations of rape against him, saying Wednesday on Twitter that he had a “clear conscience” as he awaits the conclusions of an investigation.

Las Vegas police say they’ve reopened their investigation of a sexual assault complaint that Mayorga filed nine years ago.

ATHLETICS-YANKEES

Yanks rout A’s 7-2 in wild-card game, set up ALDS vs Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge got the party started with a two-run homer in the first inning, Luis Severino atoned for flopping in his postseason debut last year and the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 Wednesday night in the AL wild-card game.

Judge’s drive off starter-turned reliever Liam Hendriks got New York going, and the Yankees cruised into the AL Division Series. They’ll face the rival Boston Red Sox in the postseason for the first time since the 2004 AL Championship Series. Game 1 is Friday at Fenway Park.

Late-season spark Luke Voit added a two-run triple in the sixth off closer Blake Treinen, setting off one of the boisterous Bronx celebrations that used to be an October staple. Giancarlo Stanton added a towering drive that just stayed fair in the eighth off Treinen in his postseason debut.

For Oakland, it was just the latest letdown in a decades-long stretch of disappointment. The A’s have lost eight straight winner-take-all postseason games since beating Willie Mays and the New York Mets in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series, and dropped all four of their postseason matchups against the Yankees.

COLOMBIA-DEA PROSTITUTION PROBE

DEA’s high-profile Colombia post roiled by misconduct probes

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — New turmoil has roiled the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s high-profile office in Colombia, where at least three agents have left in recent months amid investigations into alleged misconduct.

That includes accusations one passed secrets to drug cartels and another used government resources to hire prostitutes.

The scrutiny begins with the DEA’s ranking official in South America. Richard Dobrich is under investigation after the agency received an anonymous complaint saying he directed Colombian drivers working for the U.S. Embassy in Bogota “to procure sex workers.”

That’s according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Associated Press and current and former law enforcement officials who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Dobrich says the accusation is false and his recent retirement had nothing to do with the probe.

AP-US-EMERGENCY-ALERT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Wireless alert sounds across the US at 2:18 EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Electronic devices sounded off across the United States Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Emergency Management agency conducted an emergency alert test.

The tone sounded at 2:18 p.m. EDT. The subject read: “Presidential Alert” and text read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

It is the first test of the national wireless emergency system by FEMA. The message was broadcast on cell towers for 30 minutes. Some people got the alert multiple times. Others didn’t get it at all.

FEMA estimated about 225 million electronic devices, or about 75 percent of all mobile phones in the country, would receive the alert. It hasn’t said yet whether the test went well.

The system test is for a high-level “presidential” alert that would be used only in a nationwide emergency. The goal is to have phones get the alert at the same time.

