MELANIA TRUMP-AFRICA Melania Trump visits ex-slave holding facility in Ghana CAPE COAST, Ghana (AP) — Melania Trump has visited a former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana and says she will “never forget”…

MELANIA TRUMP-AFRICA

Melania Trump visits ex-slave holding facility in Ghana

CAPE COAST, Ghana (AP) — Melania Trump has visited a former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana and says she will “never forget” it.

She calls Wednesday’s visit to Cape Coast Castle “very emotional” and says the castle is “really something that people should see and experience.”

The U.S. first lady spent about an hour on a guided tour of the 17th-century castle, where slaves were held before they were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean.

Mrs. Trump spent 10 minutes inside the cramped male slave dungeon. She walked through the infamous “Door of No Return.” She laid a wreath and signed the guest book.

Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first extended solo international tour as first lady. She arrived Tuesday and toured a baby clinic. She has stops planned in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Attorney blasts Trump for mocking Ford at rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford is condemning President Donald Trump for mocking his client, who has said she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers.

Attorney Michael Bromwich tweets that Trump engaged in a “vicious, vile and soulless attack” on Ford.

He describes Ford as a “remarkable profile in courage” while calling the president “a profile in cowardice.”

Bromwich is responding to comments made by the president earlier Tuesday night at a political rally in Mississippi.

Trump suggested that Ford’s account of being assaulted at a high school party, which Kavanaugh has denied, was not credible. Imitating Ford at one point, Trump said: “How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember.’ How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember.'”

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Indonesian quake toll raised to 1,407

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has increased to 1,407.

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon that 519 of the bodies had been buried.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami it generated devastated the city of Palu and nearby communities in Central Sulawesi province.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited the city Wednesday and said aid was starting to arrive.

TRUMP INHERITANCE-TAXES

NY Times: Trump got $413M from his dad, much from tax dodges

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump received at least $413 million from his father over the decades, much of that through dubious tax dodges, including outright fraud.

The Times report contradicts Trump’s portrayal of himself as a self-made billionaire who started with just a $1 million loan from his father.

The Times says Trump and his father, Fred, avoided gift and inheritance taxes by setting up a sham corporation and undervaluing assets to tax authorities. The Times says its report is based on more than 100,000 pages of financial documents, including confidential tax returns from the father and his companies.

A lawyer for President Trump tells the Times there was no “fraud or tax evasion” and the facts cited in the article are “extremely inaccurate.”

NOBEL-CHEMISTRY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Scientists applaud Nobel chemistry winners

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scientists have been applauding the winners of the Nobel chemistry prize, saying that that it highlights the practical role chemistry plays in our daily lives.

Carol Robinson, president of Britain’s Royal Society of Chemistry, says the prize shows how chemistry contributes “to many areas of our lives including pharmaceuticals, detergents, green catalysis and biofuels.”

Robinson said Wednesday that directed evolution of enzymes and antibody technology “are now transforming medicine.”

Douglas Kell, a professor of bioanalytical science at the University of Manchester, says the prize is “fantastic news. Really well deserved. Nobels commonly go to folk who develop methods that revolutionize practice or understanding. These methods are entirely general and have done both.”

BRITAIN-MAY-DANCING QUEEN

Dancing Queen: UK’s May pokes fun at her limited dance moves

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived on stage at the Conservative Party conference to the strains of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” taking a spin around and having a brief laugh at her own expense before a key speech.

May awkwardly pumped her arms in the air Wednesday, poking a bit of fun at herself as she showed off her very limited dance moves — a nod to her much-mocked boogie during a trip to Africa earlier this year.

The Conservative Party crowd in Birmingham roared and cheered.

May also joked about her disastrous speech to the conference last year, in which she couldn’t stop coughing and a sign fell behind her. But she quickly switched to a somber tone, taking on the task of staying in power in light of her troubled Brexit policy.

NORTH KOREA-CYBER THEFT

NKorea said to have stolen a fortune in online bank heists

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests have stopped, but its hacking operations to gather intelligence and raise funds for the sanction-strapped government in Pyongyang may be gathering steam.

U.S. security firm FireEye is raising the alarm over a North Korean group it says has stolen hundreds of millions of dollars by infiltrating the computer systems of banks around the world since 2014. It says the group is still operating and poses “an active global threat.”

That is part of a wider pattern of malicious state-backed cyber activity that has led the U.S. to identify North Korea as one of its main online threats.

Last month, the Justice Department charged a North Korean hacker said to have conspired in cyberattacks, including against Bangladesh’s central bank.

North Korea has denied involvement in cyberattacks.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD

Defense expected to rest its case in Chicago officer’s trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for the Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald are expected to rest their case.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said late Tuesday that Officer Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys will rest their case Wednesday morning. After that, prosecutors will have a chance to call rebuttal witnesses.

Closing arguments could come as soon as Thursday.

Van Dyke testified Tuesday. He fought back tears at times and later turned defiant when questioned by prosecutors who pointed out that video of the 2014 shooting didn’t match his account of what happened.

He said he opened fire when McDonald kept advancing toward him while waving a knife. He said the shooting video “doesn’t show my perspective.”

Van Dyke, who is white, shot the black teenager 16 times.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Flake says Trump’s mocking of Ford ‘appalling’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says President Donald Trump’s mocking of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, was “not right” and “kind of appalling.”

But Flake isn’t saying whether he’ll vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. He denies the accusation.

Trump mocked Ford at a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, listing what he described as holes in her account as his audience laughed.

Flake told NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday that mocking “something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right.” Flake added, “I wish he hadn’t done it. It’s kind of appalling.”

Flake, who is retiring from the Senate, said last week he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh, but then called for an expanded FBI investigation of the accusations, delaying the confirmation timetable. Flake said Wednesday he’d be concerned if the FBI only followed up on a few leads.

__

CHINA-MISSING CELEBRITY

China orders actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media say tax authorities have ordered X-Men star Fan Bingbing to pay taxes and fines worth hundreds of millions of yuan but would spare her from criminal prosecution.

The official Xinhua News Agency’s announcement Wednesday ended months of speculation over the fate of the actress since she disappeared from public view in June amid reports she was being investigated for tax fraud.

The report gave no indication as to Fan’s whereabouts but indicated her agent was being held by police for allegedly obstructing the investigation.

Xinhua cited tax authorities as saying Fan would not be held criminally accountable as long as she paid the fines and taxes on time.

The report described unpaid taxes, fines and late fees amounting to nearly 900 million yuan or over $130 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.