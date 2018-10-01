NORTH AMERICA TRADE-THE LATEST The Latest: Canada’s foreign minister lauds free trade deal WASHINGTON (AP) — Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says the new free trade deal with the United States and Mexico is a…

NORTH AMERICA TRADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Canada’s foreign minister lauds free trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says the new free trade deal with the United States and Mexico is a victory for Canadians.

Freeland was Canada’s chief negotiator in the talks. She says the deal maintains tariff free access to the majority of Canadian exports to the American market.

The U.S. market accounts for 75 percent of what Canada exports so a free trade deal is critical for Canada.

Freeland says the Canadian dairy industry will be compensated for the additional U.S. access to the Canadian market. The agreement was reached late Sunday and gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: McConnell promises Kavanaugh vote this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote this week on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Kentucky Republican has used a Senate floor speech to accuse Democrats of constantly delaying and resisting Kavanaugh’s nomination. He says, “The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close.”

McConnell is suggesting a parallel between Democrats’ actions and the McCarthy era of the 1940s and 1950s, when Sen. Joseph McCarthy used unfounded allegations to accuse people of being communists without firm evidence, ruining their reputations.

McConnell’s remarks come as the two parties battle over the FBI’s investigation of allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women when he was a teenager in the 1980s. That investigation is supposed to be completed by Friday.

AP EXPLAINS-NAFTA REDUX

AP Explains: How NAFTA 2.0 will shake up business as usual

WASHINGTON (AP) — American dairy farmers get more access to the Canadian market. U.S. drug companies can fend off generic competition for a few more years. Automakers are under pressure to build more cars where workers earn decent wages.

The North American trade agreement hammered out late Sunday between the United States and Canada, following an earlier U.S.-Mexico deal, shakes up — but likely won’t revolutionize — the way businesses operate within the three-country trade bloc.

The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which tore down trade barriers between the three countries.

FLAKE-2020

Flake stokes presidential speculation as court debate rages

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is stoking new speculation about a possible presidential run as he emerges as a central figure in the explosive debate over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Flake is scheduled to speak in New Hampshire Monday. It’s his second appearance this year in the state that hosts the nation’s first presidential primary election.

Flake single-handedly delayed Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings last week by insisting on an FBI investigation.

He told CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday that the conservative judge’s nomination would be “over” if federal investigators determine he lied.

In March, Flake told New Hampshire Republicans that someone needs to stop Trump in the 2020 presidential contest. He said he may run — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.

NET NEUTRALITY

New California internet neutrality law sparks US lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and the Trump administration are feuding over the state’s new internet neutrality law that aims to ensure a level playing field on the internet.

The U.S. Justice Department sued California on Sunday over the new law just hours after Gov. Jerry Brown signed it.

The law gives California the nation’s strongest net neutrality rules.

It was proposed after the Federal Communications Commission repealed Obama-era rules last year that prevented internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

The Trump administration says the new law creates burdensome requirements that are at odds with federal law.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, the law’s author, says it’s essential to maintaining a free and open internet.

Advocates of net neutrality hope California’s law will push Congress to enact national rules or encourage other states to create their own.

NOBEL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nobel winner Allison hears the news from his son

STOCKHOLM (AP) — James Allison learned he had won the Nobel Prize in medicine this morning in a phone call from his son.

Allison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center won the 2018 Nobel Prize on Monday along with Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University in Japan.

Allison, who was in a New York hotel for a scientific meeting, told a press conference later Monday that the Nobel committee had trouble reaching him to break the news. But his cellphone lit up with a call from his son at 5:30 a.m., when the names of the winners were released.

Allison says soon “there were people beating on my door at 6 in the morning with Champagne.”

ELLISON-DOMESTIC ABUSE

APNewsBreak: Attorney: Ellison abuse claim unsubstantiated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A lawyer investigating a woman’s claim that she was physically abused by Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has concluded the allegation is unsubstantiated.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained a draft of the report by Susan Ellingstad, an attorney hired by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party to investigate the allegation .

Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, accused Ellison in August of dragging her off a bed by her feet in 2016 while screaming obscenities. She claims to have video footage of the incident. The Democratic congressman denies the incident occurred.

Ellingstad writes in her report that Monahan’s refusal to provide the video she says she has leads her “to conclude that the allegation is unsubstantiated.”

Ellingstad’s report also notes Monahan gave shifting explanations for why she won’t release the video.

Ellison is leaving Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general.

AP-US-LAS-VEGAS-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Golden Knights honor Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Players from the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights plan to take part in several community events marking the anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip shooting.

The team says they’ll visit a blood drive at the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday and go to Community Ambulance in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson to honor 21 emergency responders who were at the festival when the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting began.

Golden Knights players and team employees also plan to visit employees at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor, and police and fire first-response dispatchers who fielded thousands of emergency calls.

The Knights’ inaugural season home opener last October came just days after the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history. The team went on to stun the league with a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The team retired jersey No. 58 to honor shooting victims, and hoisted a banner with 58 stars to the rafters of T-Mobile Arena.

BONE DRUGS-WOMEN

Study suggests more older women may benefit from bone drugs

A large study finds that a bone-strengthening drug given by IV every 18 months greatly lowered the risk of fracture in certain older women.

The new results suggest these medicines might help more people than those who get them now and can be used less often, too.

Broken bones are a scourge of aging. A hip fracture often leads to nursing home care. The risk is most common in women after menopause.

People with severe bone loss are already advised to use drugs such as Actonel and Boniva. The new study found that an intravenous version of one such drug helped women with only moderate bone loss.

Results were reported Monday at a medical conference and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

CAR EXPLOSION-PENNSYLVANIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Investigators ID 3 dead in car explosion

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say the three people who died in a car explosion in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, knew each other.

ATF special agent in charge Don Robinson said at a news conference Monday afternoon that he wants to dispel rumors that a bystander was killed in the blast, but he would not discuss details of the incident.

The Lehigh Valley coroner identified the three people who were killed as 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer, his 2-year-old son Jonathan Schmoyer and 66-year-old David Hallman, who was a friend of the father.

The coroner says all three died of traumatic injuries from the explosion. Officials would not discuss a motive or how the explosion occurred.

