SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-FUNERALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Several hundred gather for Feinberg funeral

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Several hundred people have gathered in the main sanctuary at Congregation Beth Shalom in Pittsburgh for the 10 a.m. services for Joyce Fienberg, the first of the second day of funerals from the synagogue massacre.

Services for Mel Wax and Irving Younger are also scheduled for Wednesday.

They are among the 11 people who were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

MASS SHOOTERS-SOCIAL MEDIA

Online rants by would-be shooters create dilemma for police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The perpetrators of mass shootings often provide a treasure trove of insight into their violent tendencies on social media. But the information is not always seen by law enforcement until after the violence is carried out.

Retired federal law enforcement agent David Chipman says there are lots of people saying vitriolic things on social media and it’s tough to know who is just talking and who is going to carry out violence.

The gunman accused of opening fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh expressed virulently anti-Semitic views on a social media site. But it was only just before the shooting that the poster believed to be Robert Bowers seemed to cross the line from talking to action by posting: “I’m going in.”

SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutor: Khashoggi was strangled, dismembered

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish prosecutor says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and his body was dismembered and disposed of.

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s office also said Wednesday that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no “concrete results” despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on Oct. 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

INDONESIA-LION AIR CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lion search finds debris, belongings on seafloor

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The head of Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency says the search for a crashed Lion Air plane has sighted aircraft debris and passenger belongings on the seafloor but the object thought to be the fuselage is still eluding them.

Muhammad Syaugi told reporters Wednesday that the search effort is battling strong currents but they remain confident the aircraft hull will be found.

He said the signal from the flight recorder has been detected but the strength of the currents prevented the black box from being recovered.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 dived into the Java Sea on Monday just 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

DOJ: Pipe bomb suspect searched targets, photos online

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say in a new letter that pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc searched for addresses of his targets online and had photos of many of them on his cellphone.

The letter sent by Justice Department prosecutors to a Miami federal judge also says Sayoc began plotting the “domestic terror attack” in July.

Ultimately, the FBI says he mailed 15 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and media outlets.

The 56-year-old Sayoc faces five federal charges following his arrest last week.

Prosecutors say in the letter that Sayoc should remain jailed without bail. A detention hearing is set Friday in Miami, as well as a hearing on when Sayoc should be sent to New York to stand trial.

PAKISTAN-BLASPHEMY

Pakistani court acquits Christian facing death for blasphemy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has acquitted a Christian woman who has been on death row since 2010 for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

In Wednesday’s verdict, the court ordered authorities to free Asia Bibi.

Bibi was being held at an undisclosed jail for security reasons.

The landmark ruling is expected to anger Islamists who had threatened to launch nationwide protests if the court freed her.

Bibi was arrested in 2009 after a quarrel with Muslim women.

Islamists have demanded her execution. A governor and a minister of minorities were assassinated in 2011 for supporting her.

Insulting Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere rumor of blasphemy can ignite lynchings.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says birthright citizenship will be ended

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil “will be ended one way or the other.”

As Trump considers an executive action to curtail what he terms “so-called Birthright Citizenship,” he tweets that “It is not covered by the 14th Amendment.”

He added Wednesday: “Many legal scholars agree” with his interpretation.

In fact, House Speaker Paul Ryan and scholars widely pan the idea that Trump could unilaterally change the rules on who is a citizen. And it’s highly questionable whether an act of Congress could do it, either.

Trump has discussed the issue before and reinjected it into the political conversation just days before the 2018 midterms as he looks to energize his base.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sanders says Mexico helping impede migrants

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — President Donald Trump’s complaints that Mexico is not doing enough to stop a caravan of migrants are being contradicted by his own White House.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that Mexican soldiers were “unable or unwilling” to stop the thousands of migrants moving toward the United States border.

But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News on Wednesday that “Mexico has stepped up in an unprecedented way.”

Trump has consistently exaggerated the size of the caravan and the threat it plays to the United States. The group is approximately 900 miles from the border.

But the Mexican government has taken a fairly contradictory stance on helping or hindering the first caravan, reflecting the country’s balancing act: Officials don’t want to irk Trump, but Mexicans themselves long suffered mistreatment as migrants.

PEDIATRICIAN CHARGED-MISSED CHANCES

Regulators cleared child doc charged with serial sex abuse

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania regulators are being harshly criticized for clearing a pediatrician who’d been accused of sexual abuse 20 years ago and who’s now charged with molesting many more children since.

The state Board of Medicine restored the medical license of Dr. Johnnie “Jack” Barto in 2000 after the pediatrician denied fondling two young girls during office visits.

Barto was arrested in January. He faces sexual assault charges involving more than 30 girls and boys since the late 1980s, including a dozen after regulators cleared him of wrongdoing.

His 1990s-era accusers and their parents say the Board of Medicine failed to stop him when it had the chance and bears responsibility for what investigators are calling a “pervasive and prolonged pattern of abuse.”

Barto has pleaded not guilty.

SUPREME COURT PROPOSAL

Rehnquist once proposed to O’Connor, biographer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the woman who would become the first woman to serve on the court.

NPR’s “Morning Edition” reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist’s letter to Sandra Day O’Connor while researching his upcoming book, “First.” The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.

Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: “To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?” She said no.

She was dating another student, John O’Connor. They married in 1952.

O’Connor’s son Jay says he and his siblings were “surprised,” although they knew they had dated. He says they enjoyed a wonderful working relationship and friendship.

