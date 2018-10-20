Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact ELKO, Nevada (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will pull the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.…

Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact

ELKO, Nevada (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will pull the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

Trump says Moscow has violated the agreement, but provided no details.

The 1987 pact helps protect the security of the U.S. and its allies in Europe and the Far East. It prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

Trump made the announcement Saturday following a campaign stop in Elko, Nevada. National Security Adviser John Bolton was headed Saturday to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

Said Trump: “We are going to terminate the agreement and then we are going to develop the weapons” unless Russia and China agree to a new deal.

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Germany reassessing arms sales to Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling into question the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, after the kingdom acknowledged that writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in its Istanbul consulate.

Heiko Maas told German public broadcaster ARD on Saturday that “as long as these investigations continue, as long as we don’t know what happened there, there’s no basis for reaching positive decisions on arms exports to Saudi Arabia.”

Maas spoke after he and Chancellor Angela Merkel released a joint statement calling on Saudi Arabia to hold to account those responsible for the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest buyers of German arms.

Asked whether German companies should decline attending a business conference in Saudi Arabia next week, Maas said he “certainly wouldn’t” be attending any events in Riyadh at the moment.

CENTRAL AMERICA-MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Honduran migrant says he wants to return home

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — Migrant Gonzalo Martinez says he is voluntarily returning to Honduras from a bridge connecting Guatemala and Mexico because he was disappointed in the unruliness of caravan members and just wanted to head home.

“We thought the caravan was passive but there were unruly people, I was disappointed,” said the 37-year-old farmer as he boarded a bus in Tecun Uman, Guatemala to take him back to Honduras.

Martinez was referring to the clashes with police when migrants forced their way through a Guatemalan border fence and some then tried to get into Mexico, only to be prevented by Mexican police.

He said he was trying to migrate from the province of Lempira to the United States because of the violence in Honduras.

“They killed some relatives; they shot my father and they also tried to kill me,” he said, adding that the roughly $4 he earns in daily wages is not enough to feed his family of seven.

Martinez was one of more than 500 Honduran migrants who voluntarily returned to their country.

LOTTERY JACKPOT

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night’s drawing.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history. The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game. The odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CALIFORNIA AT A CROSSROADS-NEVADA ANGST

California’s growing shadow looms over Nevada’s midterms

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republicans running in Nevada’s hotly contested races for governor and U.S. Senate are taking aim at a common target as they try to maintain GOP control of the seats: California.

As more Californians have poured across the state line over the past few years, some Nevada Republicans fear a state that already has become a political battleground will begin to resemble its deep blue neighbor.

GOP candidates are appealing to conservative voters with warnings about life in California: sanctuary cities, crippling business regulations, out-of-control housing prices and a worsening homeless crisis.

Californians have long made up at least one-third of new residents to Nevada but this year are on track to comprise 40 percent of new residents. Many of them head to Nevada to escape sky-high housing costs.

Part of a series on the impact of California’s struggles on the November election.

CALIFORNIA AT A CROSSROADS-NEVADA ANGST-RENO HOUSING

In Reno, a boomtown resurgence leads to a housing crisis

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Dozens of motor lodges left over from Reno’s early days as a casino boomtown have found new life as the housing of last resort for the city’s down-and-out.

The number of those struggling to keep a roof over their head has soared as a red hot housing and rental market have priced out more and more people.

California is partly to blame.

Silicon Valley firms from Apple to Tesla have set up operations in the Reno area, bringing waves of well-paid workers. At the same time, California’s soaring home prices and rents have sent thousands of people across the state line looking for more affordable housing.

Along with that human stampede have come rising home prices and rents — as well as rising anxiety for those living on the margins.

Part of a series on the impact of California’s struggles on the November election.

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Suicide blast kills 3 at Afghan polling station

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a polling station in a school in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, the first major attack in Saturday’s parliamentary elections. A doctor treating the wounded said three people were killed and six wounded.

Waheed Ullah, a police officer, said ambulances were roaring toward the hospital with victims. Dr. Mashook Hakimi was working with the ambulances to get the injured to hospital.

Both the upstart local Islamic State affiliate and the Taliban threatened violence during elections, warning people to stay away from the polls. Instead, outside most polling stations there were lines of people waiting to mark their ballot.

The Taliban further warned teachers and students to not allow schools to be used as polling stations. The suicide attack targeted a school where a polling station was set up.

HURRICANE MICHAEL-FOOTBALL ESCAPE

10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Michael delivered quite a punch when it hit the Florida teenagers who make up the Mosley High Dolphins football team.

But just 10 days later, the Dolphins were ready to punch back. The local high school played against Pensacola on Saturday afternoon in downtown Panama City, providing a little normalcy after a storm that has forever altered their lives.

An estimated crowd of 1,500 gathered at Tommy Oliver Stadium, enjoying free admission, free food and the chance to escape the relentless stress that was left in Michael’s wake.

Mosley High senior Castor Gay’s family was one of many in the Panama City area whose house suffered severe damage.

He says the opportunity to play football was even better than expected.

When the Dolphins were on the field, he says there was no sense of loss.

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE-WARREN

Warren ancestry highlights how tribes decide membership

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The clash between Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Donald Trump over her Native American heritage highlights the varying methods tribes use to decide who belongs.

The decision has wide-ranging consequences for Native American communities and their relationship with the federal government.

Some tribes rely on blood relationships to confer membership. Historically, they took a broader view that included non-biological connections and people’s value in society.

The 573 federally recognized tribes are sovereign governments that must be consulted on issues that affect them. Within tribes, enrollment also means being able to seek office, vote in tribal elections and secure property rights.

For centuries, a person’s percentage of Native American blood had nothing to do with determining who was a tribal member. And for some tribes, it still doesn’t.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Over half a million’ march for new Brexit vote

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of a major protest in London calling for a new Brexit referendum are estimating that 670,000 people have turned up for the event.

Activists want a fresh referendum in which Britons can have a say on the final Brexit deal.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined students, families, health workers and scores more for Saturday’s march, which ended with a rally at Parliament Square.

Among the protesters was “Lord of the Rings” actor Andy Serkis, who said he believes there should be a second referendum “now that people are more informed” compared to 2016, when Britons voted to pull out of the EU.

He says “the will of the people doesn’t have to stand still, it’s not an immovable thing that is fixed.”

