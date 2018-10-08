CLIMATE-AMBITIOUS GOAL UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.N. report says limiting global warming to just under a single degree could mean the difference between life and death for…

CLIMATE-AMBITIOUS GOAL

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.N. report says limiting global warming to just under a single degree could mean the difference between life and death for many people and ecosystems.

But the scientists behind the report have little hope the world will rise to the challenge.

The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued the report on Sunday at its meeting in South Korea.

The nations of the world have set a goal of limiting warming of the planet to 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, or a single degree Celsius. But the scientists say there would be a big difference if that goal were cut in half.

If that happened, they say, there would be fewer heat waves, downpours and extinctions, less sea-level rise and more coral reefs and ice sheets.

LIMOUSINE CRASH

Roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — The manager of a store in upstate New York says the nearby intersection where a limo crashed, killing 20 people over the weekend, has long been dangerous.

Jessica Kirby is managing director of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie (sko-HAYR’-ee) New York. She says that three tractor-trailers have blown through the same stop sign in the past.

Relatives say the limousine was carrying four sisters, relatives and friends to a 30th birthday celebration when it crashed Saturday, killing all 18 in the limo and two pedestrians.

Kirby says of the accidents, “we have been asking for something to be done for years.”

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH

McConnell now open to high court nomination in election year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is leaving the door open to taking up a nomination to the Supreme Court if a seat becomes vacant in the 2020 presidential election season.

The Kentucky Republican made the remark after winning a hard-fought battle to confirm President Donald Trump’s second high-court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

In early 2016, McConnell refused to set hearings for President Barack Obama’s last nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, saying the seat left open by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia should be filled by the winner of that year’s election.

McConnell says an election-year vacancy isn’t filled if the party controlling the Senate is different from the party of the president.

McConnell appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS

Brazilians weigh stark visions of future in runoff election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians showed their disgust with corruption and rising crime in the first round of presidential voting, nearly giving an outright victory to a brash-speaking former army captain who has promised to restore “traditional values,” give police a freer hand to shoot drug traffickers and to jail crooked politicians.

But with far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro getting 46 percent of the vote Sunday, short of the 50-plus percent he needed, voters also signaled they were not quite ready to make a final decision. On Oct. 28, Bolsonaro will face in a runoff second-place finisher Fernando Haddad, the Workers’ Party standard-bearer who was appointed by jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

Bolsonaro was expected to come out in front, but he far outperformed predictions, blazing past competitors with more financing and institutional backing.

CHINA-FORMER INTERPOL PRESIDENT

China accuses ex-Interpol chief of bribery, other crimes

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble.

In a statement posted on a government website Monday, the authorities said Meng Hongwei, China’s vice minister for public security, was being investigated due to his own “willfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself.”

Interpol announced Sunday that Meng had resigned as president of the international police agency, effective immediately, shortly after China made a brief announcement that Meng was under investigation.

Meng’s unexplained disappearance in China late last month, which had prompted the French government and Interpol to make their concerns known publicly, threatened to tarnish Beijing’s image.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Still far off, Michael a growing menace to Florida Panhandle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A tropical storm that rapidly formed southwest of Cuba could become a dangerous Category 2 hurricane by the time of an expected midweek landfall on the Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has issued an order for a state of emergency for 26 counties to rush preparations in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area, freeing up resources and activating 500 members of the Florida National Guard. Scott says: “This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous.”

Michael became a tropical storm on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph). But it rapidly intensified, and its top winds clocked in at 60 mph (95 kph) by late Sunday evening. The storm is expected to gain hurricane status by Monday night or Tuesday as its core slowly crawls into the Gulf of Mexico, nearing the Florida Panhandle coast around midweek.

PEOPLE-TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music superstar Taylor Swift says she’s voting for Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics.

Swift posted on Instagram Sunday evening acknowledging she’s previously shied from voicing her political opinions. But she says several personal and public events over the past two years have prompted her to speak out.

Swift has faced criticism for not speaking about political issues despite having a global platform.

The pop star — who spent later years in Tennessee — slammed Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her lengthy post, writing the Republican candidate’s voting record “terrifies me.” Swift says she’s voting for Bredesen for Senate and Democrat Jim Cooper for the House.

Swift didn’t acknowledge Bredesen’s recent endorsement of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but said people may never find a candidate or party with whom they agree completely on every issue.

COWBOYS-TEXANS

Fairbairn’s FG in OT lifts Texans over Cowboys 19-16

HOUSTON (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins had 151 yards receiving, including a key reception in overtime and Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 36-yard field goal lifted the Houston Texans to a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Cowboys got the ball first in OT but had to punt when Zach Cunningham stopped Ezekiel Elliott for no gain on third-and-1.

A 49-yard catch and run by Hopkins got the Texans in scoring range in overtime. He grabbed a short pass from Watson and twice spun away from would-be tacklers to stretch the play.

Houston was just 1 of 5 in the red zone on Sunday with Fairbairn making four field goals to help the Texans to the victory.

Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Texans (2-3), who won in overtime for the second straight week.

Dak Prescott had 208 yards passing and a touchdown but threw two interceptions for the Cowboys (2-3). Elliott, who entered the game as the NFL’s leading rusher, was limited to 54 yards rushing.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-CLEANUP COMPLAINTS

California wildfire victims say cleanup crews add to woes

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ first experience cleaning up after a wildfire has turned into a bureaucratic mess, and California’s top emergency official suspects fraud played a role.

California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci complained to the Army that contractors it paid by the ton to clear debris took too much dirt and damaged or removed perfectly fine driveways, retaining walls and the like after the 2017 wine country fire that destroyed thousands of homes.

About 1,000 homeowners complained that cleanup crews damaged their property. Ghilarducci told the Army in August that his agency spent millions fixing the problems.

Ghilarducci said in the August letter it’s probable some contractors purposely took too much dirt for bigger payments.

Corps spokesman Mike Petersen says no evidence of fraud has been reported. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still preparing a response to Ghilarducci’s letter.

HAITI-EARTHQUAKE

Back-to-back temblors has some Haitians sleeping outside

PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti (AP) — For some Haitians fearing new aftershocks, the best place to spend the night is under a tree.

The one-two punch of a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northern Haiti on Saturday that destroyed houses and killed at least 12 people followed by a strong 5.2 magnitude aftershock on Sunday has residents worried about returning to their cracked cinderblock homes for fear they will collapse.

“I don’t feel safe even inside my house,” said Gary Joseph as he put mattresses for himself and his two sons to sleep on under a tree outside the house in Port-de-Paix.

He pointed to cracks in a wall and said: “I have to protect myself and my sons.”

Sunday’s aftershock caused panic on streets where emergency teams were providing relief to victims of Saturday’s quake.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.