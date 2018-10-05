202
Update on the latest…

Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment:

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 4:19 pm 10/05/2018 04:19pm
Stations: Due to a technical glitch, an outdated story previewing the Nobel Peace Prize has been appearing in the hourly Right Nows, along with an updated story. Please disregard the outdated story.

The AP

