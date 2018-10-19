202
Home » National News » University of Southern California…

University of Southern California has agreement in principle to pay $215 million settlement for USC gynecologist claims

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 1:02 pm 10/19/2018 01:02pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of Southern California has agreement in principle to pay $215 million settlement for USC gynecologist claims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500