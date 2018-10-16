202
Union advises police officers not do interviews on shooting

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 1:45 pm 10/16/2018 01:45pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was told a union for police officers is advising that officers not give interviews to the agency regarding a man’s shooting.

The Commercial Appeal reports the TBI was told Sunday the union for Memphis police officers is advising officers to not give it interviews regarding Martavious Banks’ shooting and future officer-involved shootings.

Johnny Simmons with the TBI says this includes the officer who opened fire and witnessing officers. He says that’s going to make investigations more difficult for them to complete.

Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams says officers are afforded rights like any other citizen.

Police say a car driven by Banks was stopped by officers, who said they saw a gun. Police say Banks ran away and was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

