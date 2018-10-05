UN seeks inquiry into new claims of peacekeeper sexual abuse

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is asking Mauritania to investigate allegations that Mauritanians serving in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic sexually abused at least three children under 18. The U.N.…

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is asking Mauritania to investigate allegations that Mauritanians serving in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic sexually abused at least three children under 18.

The U.N. said Friday it has detained a suspect after its own preliminary inquiry. The allegations are the latest in a series of sexual misconduct claims which have ensnared U.N. missions in CAR and beyond.

The U.N. is now asking Mauritania to investigate. Countries that contribute peacekeeping troops are responsible for taking action if allegations are substantiated.

Mauritania’s U.N. mission didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

U.N. officials say the abuse allegedly happened in southern CAR on various occasions earlier this year. A top U.N. representative there learned about the accusations on Sept. 24.

The U.N. wouldn’t divulge more specifics.

