TSA officers buy shirt for boy traveling to Denver

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 6:36 am 10/18/2018 06:36am
NEW YORK (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers in New York bought a shirt for a shirtless boy who was traveling to Denver.

The TSA says the boy and his father arrived at a checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday and officers noticed the child did not have a shirt when he removed his coat for screening. The father told officers all their clothes were in a checked bag and he didn’t realize his son wasn’t wearing a shirt.

Officers were concerned because temperatures in Denver were cold so two of them went to an airport shop and purchased an NYPD T-shirt.

An officer escorted them to their gate for their flight.

National News
